Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Brief Investment Case

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), a Houston-based REIT, is a decent enough play on the US multifamily apartment market. As of Q1, CPT owned and operated 172 properties (which included over 58000 apartment homes) across 15 major markets across the country.

Long-term, we like the company’s positioning in its focus market, which is supported by favorable demographics. The dominant age cluster of CPT’s clients is in the 25-34 bracket (with a median age of 31).

Q1 Presentation

Studies have shown that a large chunk of this cohort (~60%) doesn’t quite yet have the requisite spending power, confidence, or the net worth to buy a home, and would still rather rent living units until they are much older.

Q1 Presentation

Crucially, this propensity to rent is a lot higher in the markets where CPT operates (Sunbelt markets, Houston, Washington, etc.)

Q1 Presentation

It also helps that CPT chooses to focus on multiple properties within a few core markets, where it can more judiciously deploy capital and labor, and thus cultivate ample economies of scale. This, we believe is preferable, rather than stretching yourself too thin, just to ensure some tenuous market reach.

Near-term Outlook Could Be Challenging

While the long-term prospects look reasonably attractive, in the short-to-medium term we are not wholly enthused by what’s on offer.

Firstly, supply backlogs appear to be easing in a rapid manner and this is going to tilt the supply position quite heavily. Over the last 12-18 months, there’s been a lot of complaints over a tight labor construction market and challenging logistics costs. However, the latest March 2023 survey by National Multifamily Housing Council showed that these issues are on the way out, with the labor market, in particular, showing signs of normalization.

Dodge Data And Analytics

According to Dodge, relative to the last couple of years where multifamily housing supply has oscillated between the 400K to 470K mark, FY23 looks poised to witness a massive surge to levels of over 700K. Sure, given tighter financing and slowing demand, it may not necessarily get to 700K, but it will still be elevated. Even Camden’s management per-se is on record stating that “we are going to continue to have supply pressure at our portfolio over the next two years, for sure”.

On the demand side as well, it is questionable if there will be ample ammunition to support rental growth for CPT. After a few bonanza years, Deloitte estimates that job growth per month across the US will now drop to just 100K a month over the next couple of years. Meanwhile, Fannie Mae believes that job growth could decline by 1.1% in FY23, taking out two million jobs in the process.

Deloitte

All in all, CPT’s new lease and rental rates continue to drop at an alarming pace with the overall blended rate coming in at lower than mid-single-digits in Q1 (the lowest since Q1-21).

Q1 Presentation

CPT is also likely to face heightened cost challenges this year which will exceed revenue growth; for context, the company expects to incur expense growth of 4.75%-6.25% in FY23, higher than the revenue growth of 4.1%-6.1% for the same period. Much of the higher cost impact in FY23 will be driven by certain insurance encumbrances with both anticipated monthly losses and insurance premiums poised to increase in 2023. All in all, insurance expenses could surge by 35% in FY23.

Also, with the Fed poised to hike rates yet again in May, it remains to be seen when CPT’s flexible rate debt will get some relief. For context, the company is currently paying a weighted average interest rate (WAIR) of 6% on its $633m worth of floating rate debt; a far cry from the 1.3% WAIR saw over a year ago.

Forward Estimates and Valuations

Given challenging top line and cost considerations, CPT’s FFO growth potential looks fairly underwhelming, particularly when you compare it to the largest peers in the multi-family residential housing market. As per Seeking Alpha estimates, CPT will likely only deliver 4% FFO growth in FY23, 140bps below the average FFO growth for the peer set.

In light of that subdued outlook, it’s no surprise to discover that CPT comes across as reasonably cheap, trading at a Price/AFFO (FY23) multiple of 15.9x, a tad below the peer set P/AFFO average of 16.3x. Incidentally, only Essex Property Trust (ESS) trades at a lower multiple, but then again it is also the only option that will deliver lower AFFO growth than CPT this year.

Investors should also note that CPT's yield is not compelling at this juncture (3.63%), and is, in fact, the lowest amongst all its peers.

Seeking Alpha

Closing Thoughts- Technical Analysis

Even from a technical perspective, there isn’t an awful lot to get excited about at this juncture. The chart below highlights how CPT's stock is positioned versus a diversified portfolio of US residential real estate stocks (as represented by the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF). Even though there’s been a pullback in this ratio from the levels of 1.85x, it still trades above the mid-point of its long-term range.

Stockcharts

The stock's relatively overextended feature can be seen even if you spread your net and consider a more diversified pool of REIT stocks that covers all sectors. Even here the relative strength ratio is still trading quite some way from the mid-point of the range although the deviance is a lot higher in this case.

Stockcharts

Finally, if we shift focus to CPT's weekly chart, we can see that the stock has been on a free fall since peaking in December 2021, with no signs yet, of an end to the series of lower lows and lower highs. Also note that the price action has been trending lower in the shape of a descending channel. The stock may well break past this boundary, but from a risk-reward perspective, this is a sub-optimal point to get in. You ideally want to get in when the stock hits the lower boundary of this channel or maybe even explore the possibility of re-testing the pivot lows and forming a double-bottom around the $100 levels.

Investing

To conclude, all three charts suggest that this is probably not the most optimal time to start a long position in CPT.