ON Semiconductor: Next Leg Up
Summary
- ON Semiconductor Corporation reported another solid quarter despite the weakness in the semiconductor sector and the company exiting businesses.
- The company is now 50% focused on auto tech demand and still faces constraints with certain parts in the auto sector and energy storage area.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is cheap at 14x conservative 2024 EPS targets.
While the semiconductor space remains under massive pressure, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON, "ON Semi.") is positioned for a strong future in auto tech. The recent dip in the stock heading into earnings provides a great entry point in a leading semiconductor stock. My investment thesis remains Bullish on ON Semi. due to the amazingly cheap valuation with the opportunity ahead.
Focus On Automotive
Since the start of Covid, automotive manufacturing has been sluggish due to initial demand questions leading to supply chain issues. ON Semi. is a leading semi. supplier to the automotive sector, leading to a huge winner as auto production increases and tech content grows in each vehicle.
For Q1 2023, ON Semi. reported the following solid results, though revenues were basically flat YoY:
The company reported automotive revenue surged 38% YoY to reach ~$980 million in quarterly revenues. If not for some weak legacy revenues that declined nearly 40% in the quarter, ON Semi. grew the key auto and industrial end market revenues by 23% to $1.54 billion
On the Q1'23 earnings call, management highlighted massive growth opportunities and deals in the auto tech sector. The company has intelligent sensing and silicon carbide products in high demand leading to a scenario where ON Semi. still remains supply constrained as follows (emphasis added):
Demand for electric vehicles, ADAS and energy infrastructure remained healthy amid a broad-based macroeconomic slowdown. While our automotive revenue increased 38% year-over-year, it was flat quarter-over-quarter. We are still supply constrained across several automotive technologies, while in some other technologies, we are cautiously monitoring inventory digestion.
Also importantly, ON Semi. has exited a ton of business in the last year, including $47 million of revenue during Q1 alone. The reported revenue growth rate would naturally be higher without these exits, though the margins wouldn't be this strong without exiting the weak units.
Zipping Higher
At the end of the day, profits matter, and ON Semi. is already a profit machine despite the great opportunity in the auto tech sector. For Q1, the company reported an EPS of $1.19, mostly flat with last year.
The semi. company reported impressive gross margins of 46.8%, though down 260 basis points from last Q1. ON Semi. already has a massive operating margin of 32.2%.
The company only had a factory utilization at 71% in Q1'23, reducing the profit profile in the short term. As the semi. sector rebounds and the auto demand continues to surge, ON Semi. will generated far higher fab utilization going into 2024, leading to higher margins.
The company guided to Q2'23 EPS of $1.14 to $1.28 versus the analyst consensus estimates at $1.06. ON Semi. earned $1.34 in the prior-year period, so the big guide-up isn't necessarily impressive, but the company is now pointing towards a rebound in the business after a dip over the last couple of quarters.
The stock gets very appealing with an earnings starting to zip higher again. ON Semi. trades at only 15x forward earnings targets and the stock is even cheaper at 14x pre-earnings print 2024 EPS targets.
Analysts had ON Semi. producing a 2024 EPS of $5.14, but the company beat and guided up 1H numbers by a combination of $0.26. Analysts should end up hiking 2024 estimates going forward as the company exists the transition year.
The stock hit an all-time high of nearly $88 to start the year. ON Semi. would appear poised to top those numbers over the next year due to surging auto tech demand and the business focus at 50% of total revenues.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that ON Semiconductor Corporation is far too cheap here with the long-term opportunity in auto tech demand. Investors should use the recent weakness to load up on ON Semiconductor Corporation stock at sub-market multiples of 14x conservative 2024 EPS targets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
