greenbutterfly

While the semiconductor space remains under massive pressure, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON, "ON Semi.") is positioned for a strong future in auto tech. The recent dip in the stock heading into earnings provides a great entry point in a leading semiconductor stock. My investment thesis remains Bullish on ON Semi. due to the amazingly cheap valuation with the opportunity ahead.

Source: Finviz

Focus On Automotive

Since the start of Covid, automotive manufacturing has been sluggish due to initial demand questions leading to supply chain issues. ON Semi. is a leading semi. supplier to the automotive sector, leading to a huge winner as auto production increases and tech content grows in each vehicle.

For Q1 2023, ON Semi. reported the following solid results, though revenues were basically flat YoY:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company reported automotive revenue surged 38% YoY to reach ~$980 million in quarterly revenues. If not for some weak legacy revenues that declined nearly 40% in the quarter, ON Semi. grew the key auto and industrial end market revenues by 23% to $1.54 billion

Source: ON Semi. Q1'23 presentation

On the Q1'23 earnings call, management highlighted massive growth opportunities and deals in the auto tech sector. The company has intelligent sensing and silicon carbide products in high demand leading to a scenario where ON Semi. still remains supply constrained as follows (emphasis added):

Demand for electric vehicles, ADAS and energy infrastructure remained healthy amid a broad-based macroeconomic slowdown. While our automotive revenue increased 38% year-over-year, it was flat quarter-over-quarter. We are still supply constrained across several automotive technologies, while in some other technologies, we are cautiously monitoring inventory digestion.

Also importantly, ON Semi. has exited a ton of business in the last year, including $47 million of revenue during Q1 alone. The reported revenue growth rate would naturally be higher without these exits, though the margins wouldn't be this strong without exiting the weak units.

Zipping Higher

At the end of the day, profits matter, and ON Semi. is already a profit machine despite the great opportunity in the auto tech sector. For Q1, the company reported an EPS of $1.19, mostly flat with last year.

The semi. company reported impressive gross margins of 46.8%, though down 260 basis points from last Q1. ON Semi. already has a massive operating margin of 32.2%.

The company only had a factory utilization at 71% in Q1'23, reducing the profit profile in the short term. As the semi. sector rebounds and the auto demand continues to surge, ON Semi. will generated far higher fab utilization going into 2024, leading to higher margins.

The company guided to Q2'23 EPS of $1.14 to $1.28 versus the analyst consensus estimates at $1.06. ON Semi. earned $1.34 in the prior-year period, so the big guide-up isn't necessarily impressive, but the company is now pointing towards a rebound in the business after a dip over the last couple of quarters.

The stock gets very appealing with an earnings starting to zip higher again. ON Semi. trades at only 15x forward earnings targets and the stock is even cheaper at 14x pre-earnings print 2024 EPS targets.

Data by YCharts

Analysts had ON Semi. producing a 2024 EPS of $5.14, but the company beat and guided up 1H numbers by a combination of $0.26. Analysts should end up hiking 2024 estimates going forward as the company exists the transition year.

The stock hit an all-time high of nearly $88 to start the year. ON Semi. would appear poised to top those numbers over the next year due to surging auto tech demand and the business focus at 50% of total revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ON Semiconductor Corporation is far too cheap here with the long-term opportunity in auto tech demand. Investors should use the recent weakness to load up on ON Semiconductor Corporation stock at sub-market multiples of 14x conservative 2024 EPS targets.