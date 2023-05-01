Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Orient Overseas Limited: Record Profits, But Faces An Uncertain Future

Tudor Invest Holdings
Summary

  • OOCL is part of COSCO Shipping but with a separate listing in Hong Kong.
  • They delivered excellent net profit in 2022.
  • Excess earnings have been wisely allocated to improve the balance sheet and also reward shareholders with dividends.
  • Optimism has started to emerge that the container freight market has bottomed out, but we are not convinced.

OOCL Singapore

Daniel Wright/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Orient Overseas Limited logo

Orient Overseas Limited logo (Orient Overseas Limited)

Investment thesis

The world went through an extremely challenging time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supply chains that ensure goods can move from factory floors to consumers were

OOCL vessel

OOCL vessel (Orient Overseas International 2022 Annual Report)

The share price since COSCO bought a majority stake in Orient Overseas

The share price since COSCO bought a majority stake in Orient Overseas (SA)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

