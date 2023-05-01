Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Skyworks Stock: Waiting For This Earnings Catalyst

May 01, 2023 4:41 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have been bullish on Skyworks Solutions for a few years and have owned the stock since the start of the pandemic.
  • I believe the smartphone upgrade cycle has more legs, which is good news for Skyworks.
  • This analysis will shed light on the company's diversification efforts and the reasons behind the increasing RF component count in IoT devices.
  • Despite being a long-term bull, I am not adding to my position at these prices for reasons discussed in this analysis.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beat Billions: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Skyworks Solutions office nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is an American semiconductor company

Michael Vi

I have been bullish on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for a few years and have owned the stock since the start of the pandemic. When I published my investment thesis for the company, Skyworks stock was trading

Global smartphone shipments

Statista

Top mobile trends in 2023

ZDNET


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.03K Followers
    Leader of Beat Billions
    Uncover the untapped potential of small-cap stocks
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.