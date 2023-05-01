Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 3:49 PM ETHitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY), HTHIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.49K Followers

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 27, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Keiji Kojima - CEO

Yoshihiko Kawamura - CFO

Tomomi Kato - VP, Deputy CFO

Operator

Now it's time to start. The presentation meeting by Hitachi Limited on the consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023, and the Progress of the Mid-term Management Plan 2024. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule to attend this meeting.

First of all, CFO, Kawamura will explain the financial results. And then after that Kojima will make presentation on the progress of the mid-term management plan 2024 which will be followed by a QA. As for the presentation materials, they are available from our website, IR site of Hitachi Limited as well as a news release site, please check this website for the materials. Now allow me to present today's speakers. Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO of Hitachi Limited, Tomomi Kato, VP Executive Officer, Deputy CFO.

So these are the three speakers who will be presenting today. And first of all, CFO, Kawamura will give you the outline of the consolidated financial results, and please wait a little while to prepare the presentation material.

The floor is yours, Mr. Kawamura.

Yoshihiko Kawamura

My name is Kawamura, the CFO of Hitachi Limited. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us. We appreciate the large turnout for the first 20 minutes. I would like to report on the consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2022 and provide a forecast for FY 2023. If you could please look up page one as the material you'll find the contents of today's presentation. First, I'd like to deliver the key messages. So the financial results, FY 2022 results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.