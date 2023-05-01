Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

V&M Breakouts: Top Long-Term Growth And Dividend Stocks For May 2023

May 01, 2023 4:51 PM ETAMP, BLK, BP, BPAQF, CMI, CNHI, CNQ, CNQ:CA, COP, GIS, GPC, HIG, HIG.PG, HPQ, HUBB, INFY, KLAC, KR, LLY, MRK, NETTF, NONOF, NTES, NVO, NVS, NVSEF, TSM, UMC
Summary

  • The May 2022 total return portfolio for 1-year is up +17.09%, and the May 2021 2-year portfolio is up 21.33%, not adjusted for greater than 2%+ dividends.
  • The first May 2020 portfolio had +66.98% 2-year returns.
  • 40 portfolios have been formed since this model began Jan 2020.  16 have completed 2-year returns and 24 monthly portfolios are still active.
  • At member request, 11 monthly bonus selection articles give 5 new stocks for consideration each month, but January remains the basis for measuring annual returns.
Beautiful leafy tree canopy on a sunny summer"s day

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

V&M Breakouts: Our 5 Top Long-Term Growth & Dividend Stocks For May 2023

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research

2 year Dividend Returns

VMBreakouts.com

January 2022 returns

StockRover.com

January 2023 YTD returns

StockRover.com

Growth & Dividend portfolios 2023 YTD

StockRover.com

Stock Rover scores MRK GPC

StockRover.com

Dividend calendar GPC MRK

StockRover.com

GPC - Genuine Parts Company - Stock Price Chart

FinViz.com

Stock Rover Report GPC

StockRover.com

GPC Dividend report

StockRover.com

MRK - Merck & Co., Inc. - Stock Price Chart

FinViz.com

MRK Stock Rover report

StockRover.com

MRK Dividend report

StockRover.com

YTD Dividend portfolios

VMBreakouts.com

2 year Active Dividend portfolio returns

VMBreakouts.com

2 year completed dividend return portfolios

VMBreakouts.com



