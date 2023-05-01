Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Halma Stock: What Happened During The Great Recession

May 01, 2023 5:00 PM ETHalma plc (HALMY), HLMAF
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.45K Followers

Summary

  • Halma plc is a relatively unknown but very successful global company based in the United Kingdom.
  • In this article, I take a look at Halma's performance in 2022 and examine whether the company's strategy is delivering healthy results even in such a difficult time.
  • Given the rather bleak economic outlook in the U.K. and the potential for a global recession, I also look at the robustness of Halma's earnings and cash flow under stress.
  • While a comparison with the Great Recession may seem overly pessimistic, a look at Halma's performance at that time provides surprising results.
  • Nonetheless, I highlight why those investing in Halma today may be in for a (temporary) headache.
Kajakfahren über großen Wasserfall

tomazl/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

There is no denying that conglomerate Halma plc (OTCPK:HLMAF, OTCPK:HALMY) is a formidable business. It is very profitable and highly diversified, and its management is conservative, forward-looking and shareholder-friendly. I first covered Halma stock back in

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.45K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.