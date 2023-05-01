Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Capital Power Corporation (CPXWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.49K Followers

Capital Power Corporation (OTCPK:CPXWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Mah - Director, IR

Brian Vaasjo - President & CEO

Avik Dey - President & Chief Executive Officer

Sandra Haskins - SVP, Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Jarvi - CIBC World Markets

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

John Mould - TD Cowen

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Naji Baydoun - Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

David Quezada - Raymond James

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Capital Power's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference call is being recorded today, May 1, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Randy Mah, the Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Randy Mah

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review Capital Power's first quarter 2023 results, which we released earlier this morning. Our first quarter report and the presentation for this conference call, are posted on our website at capitalpower.com.

Joining me this morning are Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO; and Sandra Haskins, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO. We will start with opening comments and then open the lines to take your questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements about future events made on the call are forward-looking in nature and are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by the company. Actual results could differ materially from the company's expectations due to various risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Please refer to the cautionary statement on forward-looking information on Slide 2.

In

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.