Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Arch Resources Q1: Returning Capital And Cleaning Up Its Capital Structure

May 01, 2023 5:07 PM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH)BTU, WHITF1 Comment
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arch Resources, Inc. demonstrated strong operational momentum in Q1 2023, despite softening coal prices.
  • Earnings estimates for next year have been adjusted slightly downwards to $24 per share.
  • Management continues to simplify the company's capital structure and reduce its fully diluted share count.
  • Arch Resources is increasingly focusing on returning capital to shareholders and generating value.
  • While not immediately exciting, Arch Resources' prospects remain solid, with a 27% shareholder yield over the past 12 months.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Twee jongens in een beschermende pak en helm zitten in een tunnel met een brandende schroot papier. Mijnwerkers in de mijn

nakleyschikova/iStock via Getty Images

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) a leading producer of metallurgical coal, demonstrated robust operational momentum in Q1 2023 despite softening coal prices. The company trades at a market cap of around $2.28 billion and an enterprise

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation coal companies

Valuation coal companies (Seekingalpha.com)



This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.87K Followers
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCH, BTU, WITHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.