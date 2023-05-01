Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Shapella Is Done, And Ethereum Is Still Here

May 01, 2023 5:09 PM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)
The Digital Trend
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ETH recently underwent the Shanghai and Capella upgrades.
  • While many feared a big sell-off, I see these upgrades as a catalyst for the ETH price.
  • Liquid staking protocols like Rocket Pool and Lido Finance also stand to benefit.
Shanghai Skyline at Dusk

Yongyuan Dai/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Ethereum's (ETH-USD) most important transition, the Merge, followed by its much-anticipated upgrade, Shanghai, has been an enormous success. In this article, we will look at how the transition and upgrade could affect the Ethereum network, largely positively, in the long run.

ETH TA

ETH TA (Author's work)

This article was written by

The Digital Trend
16.55K Followers
Macro, crypto, commodities, international equities and so much more.

James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

