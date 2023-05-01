Shapella Is Done, And Ethereum Is Still Here
Summary
- ETH recently underwent the Shanghai and Capella upgrades.
- While many feared a big sell-off, I see these upgrades as a catalyst for the ETH price.
- Liquid staking protocols like Rocket Pool and Lido Finance also stand to benefit.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »
Overview
Ethereum's (ETH-USD) most important transition, the Merge, followed by its much-anticipated upgrade, Shanghai, has been an enormous success. In this article, we will look at how the transition and upgrade could affect the Ethereum network, largely positively, in the long run.
The Ethereum Evolution is Beyond Layer-2 Solutions
Regardless of newly launched Layer-2 solutions to scale the Ethereum network and the success they've had, developers of the Ethereum network have not relented in upgrading the network to make it greener, faster, and more decentralized.
The move from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) has made Ethereum energy efficient. Validators in the new PoS network have replaced miners-validators on the ETH network stake ETH. Staking also removes some of the ETH supply from circulation, making ETH deflationary.
Shanghai is Upon Us
The Shanghai upgrade is also referred to as Shapella by the Ethereum developer community. Shapella is a portmanteau of the words Shanghai and Capella.
For clarity, the Shanghai upgrade takes effect on Ethereum's execution layer, while the Capella upgrade will be on the consensus layer.
The Shanghai upgrade was completed on April 12, and the withdrawal of staked ETH and accrued rewards began. Over 18 million ETH ($34.5 billion worth of ETH) staked on the Ethereum Beacon Chain network is expected to be unlocked over time. The total stacked ETH is approximately 18% of ETH's total circulating supply.
On completion of the Shanghai upgrade, the first 3,902 ETH were withdrawn successfully, data from blockchain data and research firm Nansen reveals. According to Nansen's research, the withdrawal of staked ETH has been smooth since the Shanghai upgrade.
Fear of a Sell-Off
As the date for the Shanghai upgrade drew near, there was speculation of a sell-off of unlocked ETH that would create selling pressure and tank the price of ETH. However, since Shanghai, the price of ETH has steeply increased, crossing the $2,000 mark for the first time since August 2022.
Instead of the speculated sell-off, more Beacon Chain validators are being created, as observed in on-chain data. For example, a wallet that has been inactive for over 2,000 days suddenly made a series of 30 separate 32-ETH transactions, staking a total of 960 ETH and creating 32 validators on Beacon Chain.
The Shanghai upgrade and the smooth withdrawal process since the upgrade went live have increased the confidence of stakers in staking ETH and creating validators.
A Boost for Liquid Staking
The Shanghai upgrade has sparked lots of interest in crypto liquid staking - an advanced crypto staking service and a growing trend in decentralized finance (DeFi), in which stakers receive a liquid derivative of their staked token. In liquid staking, stakers stake tokens with a liquid staking provider. The staker then receives a derivative or a "receipt," representing the staked token. The derivative token can be used on DeFi lending platforms as collateral for crypto loans and to leverage several yield opportunities in DeFi. These staking providers also allow users to stake as little as 0.01 ETH instead of the 32 ETH needed to become a validator. Liquid staking provides immediate liquidity for staked tokens.
Liquid staking providers have seen growth in liquid staking since the Shanghai upgrade was completed. As the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, ETH's influence on the volume of liquid staking has been massive.
Lido Finance (LDO-USD), a liquid staking solution for Ethereum and other top PoS cryptocurrencies, and Rocket Finance (RPL-USD), a decentralized Ethereum staking pool, experienced significant growth in January. From early 2021 to January 2023, the amount of ETH staked on these liquid staking platforms grew by 2,470% - an influence of Ethereum's move to PoS. Today, liquid staking providers account for over 30% of the total ETH staked.
Technical Analysis
Looking at the technical chart for Ethereum, I think that we are near the bottom of a sell-off, which should set us up for a rally into at least $2337.
This is where I'd expect the larger circle wave 3 to top. Before that, though, I'd expect ETH to fall in a wave C and test the 61.8% retracement of the latest move, which is at $1710.
For some time, BTC has been outperforming the market, but if we enter altseason, we could see ETH perform much better in the coming weeks.
Risk
So far, the Shanghai upgrade and withdrawal of ETH have been smooth; the speculated unlock selling pressure has not negatively affected ETH's price since the upgrade. Instead of a mass withdrawal and sell-off of unlocked ETH, an additional 94,800 ETH (worth $198.7 million) were deposited for staking on the Ethereum network just days after the upgrade, according to data from Nansen. Nansen's data also show that ETH deposits have outpaced withdrawals. The net withdrawal of ETH after the Shanghai upgrade is about 66,000 ETH, while the net deposit sits at 100,000 ETH. This is very bullish for ETH.
If deposits keep outpacing withdrawals in the coming weeks and months, we can say it's the dawn of a new era for the world's second-most-valued cryptocurrency and blockchain network.
On the flip side, one criticism the Ethereum transition to PoS has drawn is the control of large staking pools by single entities like Coinbase (COIN), Binance (BNB-USD), Kraken, and Lido. The "big four" entities control over 50% of ETH's staking pools, hence over half of Ethereum network validators. This has raised concerns about the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network since it transitioned to PoS.
Final Thoughts
When all is said and done, the latest upgrade is a net positive for Ethereum. Users now have the flexibility to unstake/stake their holdings, and this will help regulate the supply, which should ultimately become slightly deflationary, which will help ETH appreciate.
This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!
Join The Pragmatic Investor to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space. Learn the ins and outs of blockchain technology and how you can profit from it.Here's what you will get with your subscription:
- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.
- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.
- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.
- News updates.
Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!
This article was written by
James Foord is an economist and financial writer with over five years of experience writing about stocks and crypto. His lifelong interest in monetary policy and innovative technologies led him to specialize in macroeconomics, crypto and technology. Given the current macro outlook, he is focused on commodities, real assets, international equities and value stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments