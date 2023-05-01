Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CNA Financial Started 2023 On The Right Foot

May 01, 2023 5:15 PM ETCNA Financial Corporation (CNA)
The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CNA Financial started 2023 on the right foot by delivering more-than-decent first-quarter results.
  • Despite lower underwriting performance, the net income was flat compared to last year in the same period due to higher investment income.
  • A dividend seeker might enjoy investing in CNA Financial, even though the company is reasonably valued (1.2x the book value).
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

CNA headquarters building in Chicago.

JHVEPhoto

Executive Summary

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) recently released its first-quarter results.

The net income remained flat at $297 million, driven by higher investment income, offset by a lower underwriting income, resulting from a higher combined ratio.

Result Summary

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Investment Portfolio Performance

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

P&C Operation Overview

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Production Metrics

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Specialty Business Overview

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Commercial Business Overview

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

International Business Overview

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Fixed Income Portfolio - Breakdown by Rating

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Financial Strength

Q1 2023 Presentation - CNA Financial

Issued Debt per Maturity

Annual Report 2022 - CNA Financial

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2020/9/5/379412-15993335789843373.png

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

The CrickAnt profile picture
The CrickAnt
835 Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
Considering myself as Finance enthusiast, I'm investing on stocks since more than 3 years by using a value approach and by following famous Warren Buffett's piece of advice: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."


I am currently contributing articles to Darren McCammon's service Cash Flow Kingdom, "The place where Cash Flow is King".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.