Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) has recently emphasized free cash flow in making acquisitions. This emphasis also appears to have increased company profitability. But the continuing move by North America towards more natural gas exporting ability also may make the company's legacy acreage unexpectedly profitable and valuable to shareholders long after the market gave up on that acreage.

Back in February 2019, SailingStone Capital Partners (at the time a major shareholder) sent a letter to the board that led to the hiring of the current management.

" After conducting an extensive analysis of more than 1,500 wells drilled in the Midland Basin, we believe that Laredo's well-level returns, when drilled at appropriate spacing, compare favorably with its Midland Basin peers. "

This particular shareholder has some experience in the oil and gas industry. The message at the time was that the company could achieve reasonable profits by running a "lean and mean," well-focused organization. In the eyes of this major shareholder, that was not happening, with the results of a lot of wasted money that could be building the company or returned to shareholders. The company might well have followed that exact advice, and more, to the letter had changes not happened.

Of course, that was not too far from the coronavirus challenges which came far too soon after the recovery from the 2015 big oil price decline followed by a very short-lived oil price recovery. This and a lot more led to a price-earnings ratio collapse throughout the industry along with some very lowered expectations by sellers. In fact, it led to a lot of sellers. To this day, many CEOs I follow express from time to time that the industry is cheap.

Buying Production

Sometimes when a downturn hits for whatever reason, it is far cheaper to purchase production than to drill. This led to new management that made a strategic change that continues to this day.

Vital Energy, Inc. management began purchasing acreage positions that were so small, the market for this acreage was limited (to say the least). But there is a lot of money to be made piecing together small acreage positions.

Vitale Energy Beginning Acquisitions Of Oilier Locations For Lower Breakeven Points (Vital Energy Article May 11, 2021)

This is from an old presentation no longer available. So, I went to an older article for a copy. Management began at a time with a lot of sellers, not many buyers, and extremely unfavorable industry conditions when a significant amount of a company's production was (and still is) natural gas.

But that means prices are likely to be good and sellers are likely to be flexible. As the prices per acre above show, those were mighty flexible sellers. Purchasing small acreage positions is an example of a good management willing to "go the extra mile" for shareholders. Not many managements are willing to piece together a bunch of small positions into a single far more marketable position. That is especially true when these tiny purchases later get combined with other acreage that is a viable size for a far more marketable position. Most would rather just buy a big marketable position. See below for what happened next.

Vital Energy Presentation Of Sabalo Acquisition Advantages (Vital Energy Presentation Of Sabalo Acquisition May 21, 2021, Article)

When this happened, all those smaller positions purchased earlier, were combined into a far more valuable position. Even if management never now sold the acreage for a good profit, the more profitable longer wells can be drilled on combined acreage that could not be done with separate small holdings.

Then the next worry was, of course, that Vital Energy, Inc. management could not do any more deals ever because oil prices would later skyrocket past $100 WTI, which would make acquisitions in a great location like Howard County prohibitive.

However, a management that thought through a plan like this, which essentially bought cheap oil production by selling some natural gas production to fund a fair chunk of the Howard County purchase price, is probably not going to be stopped by something like high oil prices.

There is clearly enough acreage for a core position. Plus, the industry has low enough visibility, that you can never say never.

Plan B

In the meantime, this Vital Energy, Inc. management has been opportunistic enough to find another good cash flow area to potentially form a core position.

Vital Energy Latest Cash Flow Positive Acreage Driftwood Acquisition (Vital Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Management has now found another area that is not overheated for a reasonable location price. This should continue to assure the market that management can execute a migration to a higher oil percentage of production along with better free cash flow for the foreseeable future.

Maybe the Howard County acreage is relatively small compared to the legacy acreage position. But it is large enough to provide some economies of scale and it is profitable. However, there is a lot of competition moving into Howard County. Hence "Plan B."

The Driftwood acquisition keeps key cash flow measures stable. But in absolute terms, for that to happen, cash flow and likely free cash flow will rise. More importantly, like Howard County, these wells will produce more cash flow (because these wells have a higher percentage of oil production) than the legacy acreage.

Rinse And Repeat

Management is very likely to continue this strategy. But as the future unfolds, there are a lot of projects underway to increase the ability of the industry to export natural gas. That is going to make that legacy acreage shown above (East Glasscock) a whole lot more valuable. Right now, that acreage does not remotely compete for capital with the acquired acreage.

But conditions in this industry change fast. Therefore, as North America joins the world market for natural gas, prices on the continent are likely to increase to the usually far stronger world prices. In a free market, the cure for low prices is low prices. Sometimes the cure is not quite what one would think it should be.

Key Takeaways

The end result of this is that management has a "sure" way to increase profits and is doing so. By most accounts, fiscal year 2022 was far better than what one would have forecast at the time of the SailingStone letter. Each acquisition appears to improve the outlook.

But the chances of the legacy acreage becoming more valuable appear to be increasing every day. That is an extra bonus that a lot of competitors do not have. It also gives investors an extra way to come out ahead.

Recently, management put out new expectations now that the recent acquisition closed. Now well interference will vary with neighboring activity. But recovery potential does not change.

So, for me, this issue is a strong buy because this Vital Energy, Inc. management intends to come out ahead one way or another. It has put far more work into that goal than many managements I follow. But I always look for that extra effort as a way to find superior management. Now let us see what happens.