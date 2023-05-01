Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vital Energy: 2 Ways To Potentially Win

May 01, 2023 5:21 PM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)2 Comments
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Vital Energy, Inc. emphasis on free cash flow is likely to continue.
  • Purchasing more profitable production will also likely continue.
  • The legacy acreage may increase in value as the ability to export natural gas increases.
  • Vital Energy management that pieces together small positions into larger more marketable positions is an unusually driven detail-oriented management.
  • The Vital Energy Driftwood acquisition marks an expansion into another potentially lucrative area that could become a future core area of operations.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) has recently emphasized free cash flow in making acquisitions. This emphasis also appears to have increased company profitability. But the continuing move by North America towards more natural gas exporting ability also may make the

Vitale Energy Beginning Acquisitions Of Oilier Locations For Lower Breakeven Points

Vitale Energy Beginning Acquisitions Of Oilier Locations For Lower Breakeven Points (Vital Energy Article May 11, 2021)

Vital Energy Presentation Of Sabalo Acquisition Advantages

Vital Energy Presentation Of Sabalo Acquisition Advantages (Vital Energy Presentation Of Sabalo Acquisition May 21, 2021, Article)

Vital Energy Latest Cash Flow Positive Acreage Driftwood Acquisition

Vital Energy Latest Cash Flow Positive Acreage Driftwood Acquisition (Vital Energy Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This article was written by

Long Player
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

