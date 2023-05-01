Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Regional Bank First Interstate BancSystem Is Poorly Positioned For An Upcoming Recession

May 01, 2023 5:30 PM ETFirst Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)
Summary

  • First Interstate again reported lower than estimated 1Q results of $0.54 per share.
  • Deposits decreased by $966.6 million in 1Q and continued to decrease in April according to management.
  • They sold $853 million worth of securities in their AFS portfolio at a loss of $23.4 million.
  • The Scott family has been selling stock.
  • Their dividend payout is a very high 87%.

Are you ready for recession?

marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

While investors are focusing on the negatives that are impacting the entire banking industry, they also need to take a closer look at problems facing specific banks. First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK), a regional bank headquartered

Chart
Data by YCharts

Great Western Bank performance compared to S&P and regional banks bank index

sec.gov

Quarterly income statement FIBK

fibk.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of FIBK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

