Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) is a few months into its transformation to a home solar company from EV retrofitting. The pivot was meant to arrest a decline in the company's common shares and align its future to a market with a materially brighter outlook. Indeed, just 3.7% of US single-family homes generated electricity from rooftop solar arrays in 2020, a percentage that's set for material growth over the next decade. This secular growth will be driven by US government subsidies, the reverberations of the 2022 energy crisis, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the increasingly heightened efforts by consumers to reduce their carbon footprint. Spruce Power is arguably getting into a nascent market set to see more boisterousness in the years ahead.

Its common shares are still down by 30% since the start of the year to slip below the NYSE's minimum listing requirement. The company now faces a race against time to regain compliance which would prevent its commons from being moved to over-the-counter trading. Hence, a reverse stock split could be in view later this year if the current negative investor sentiment fails to recover. To be clear, Spruce Power's pivot towards home solar makes sense from a macro perspective but the short-term risk-off aberration of the market has deemphasized loss-making story stocks.

The Debt Conundrum

Spruce Power has had to take on a material level of debt to facilitate its home solar acquisitions. The company recently closed on a $35 million acquisition of a portfolio of solar customer contracts in March. The deal will increase Spruce Power's ownership of rooftop solar assets and contracts by around 44% to around 72,000 systems and is expected to generate more than $21 million of annual customer billings and $18 million portfolio EBITDA. It comes with the assumption of $125 million of debt, offset by around $12 million in cash on the balance sheet of the acquired entity. This will be aggregated with total debt of $503 million on its balance sheet as of the end of the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.

Critically, what now stands to be a $628 million debt burden is set against a market cap of $104 million, albeit offset by cash and equivalents of $230.5 million as of the end of the fourth quarter. This places the company in a conundrum with the rising Fed funds rate pushing up debt servicing costs. As of the end of the fourth quarter, this debt was priced at a weighted average interest cost of 5.5% as management took steps to hedge overall rising Fed funds rate exposure through interest rate swaps. Further, Spruce Power's first debt maturity is not until April 2026 to provide strong leeway to how it manages its capital structure and financing costs in the near term.

Bulls would be right to state that the company's leverage is somewhat in line with the industry average with most of its debt being non-recourse and backed by long-term contracts that provide annuity-like cash flows. However, the risk to the business is raised materially if recessionary pressure becomes more pressing and households begin to default on their contracts. The company has mitigated some of this credit risk with its customers having an average FICO score of 738 against a 13-year weighted average remaining contract life.

Losses And Market Angst

Spruce Power reported revenue of $18.11 million during the fourth quarter, the first full earnings under the home solar tilt. This was up from $8.4 million in the third quarter and meant gross profit came in at $10.1 million, up sequentially from $3.7 million. Gross profit margins have improved markedly, reaching a record 55.97% during the fourth quarter and up 1191 basis points from the third quarter. SG&A is falling and came in at $20 million, down 32.4% from $29.6 million in the third quarter but with net losses rising to a record $43.2 million. This would have been $28.5 million if losses from its legacy retrofitting operations were stripped out. However, the core home solar business is set to realize net losses as interest expenses rose to $10.9 million during the fourth quarter to form 60% of total revenue.

Profitability will be problematic for Spruce Power. This will be combined with bearish angst around a still-rising Fed Funds rate to dictate the direction of the common shares this year. Spruce Power ended the fourth quarter with cash and equivalents of $230.5 million, down from $246.7 million in the third quarter. The overall earnings have some ways to go before the business is a screaming buy and I'm not looking to take a position in the commons on the back of the fourth-quarter earnings. Growth by acquisition and the rising debt burden form unique execution risks for Spruce Power and prospective investors should wait to see the direction of losses before considering a position.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.