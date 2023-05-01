ipopba

A Quick Take On Teradata Corporation

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) provides a cloud-based database management system and related functionalities to organizations worldwide.

The firm expects to grow revenue at around 2.5% in 2023, not exactly a strong growth rate and subject to a potential macroeconomic slowdown ahead.

Due to slow growth in management’s forward guidance, my outlook for TDC at its current price of around $41.00 is a Hold.

Teradata Overview

San Diego, California-based Teradata was founded in 1979 to provide database analytics, sharing and deployment technologies to enterprise customers worldwide.

The firm is headed by president and CEO Steve McMillan, who has been CEO since 2020 and was previously EVP Global Services at F5 Networks and SVP Customer Success at Oracle.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Cloud analytics

Cloud data sharing

Cloud deployments

The firm acquires customers via its direct sales and marketing efforts and through a wide range of consulting, resale, and integration partners.

Teradata’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by EMR, the global database management system market was estimated at $65 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $120 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand from enterprise clients for cloud-based systems as they continue their transition away from on-premises systems and an increase in online commerce of all kinds.

Also, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see ‘rapid growth due to the developing retail, telecom, and banking sectors, raising the need for a computerized model used for information management.’

The firm’s primary market focus is cloud analytics and the chart below shows the U.S. cloud analytics market’s historical and projected future growth trajectory through 2030, according to a report from Grand View Research:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

QlikTech International AB

Sisense Inc.

GoodData Corporation

Tableau Software (Salesforce) (CRM)

Databricks

SAS Institute

Oracle (ORCL)

Google (GOOG)

Teradata’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:

Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower more recently:

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended higher in recent quarters:

Operating income by quarter has dropped materially recently:

Operating leverage by quarter has turned negative recently:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have dropped into negative territory recently:

In the past 12 months, TDC’s stock price has dropped 0.65% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) fall of 2.82%, as the chart shows below:

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $569 million in cash and equivalents and $498 million in total debt, of which none was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $405 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $14.0 million. The company paid a hefty $126.0 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Teradata

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.2 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 16.2 Price / Sales 2.2 Revenue Growth Rate -6.4% Net Income Margin 1.8% EBITDA % 13.7% Market Capitalization $3,910,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,980,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $419,000,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.29 Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

TDC’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was only 7.3% as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm is in need of substantial improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % -6.4% EBITDA % 13.7% Total 7.3% Click to enlarge

Commentary On Teradata

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the success of its transformation to a ‘cloud-first’ approach and touted its public cloud ARR growth of 45% year-over-year.

New account growth came from all geographies and many industries, although the company ceased operations in Russia sometime after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Management disclosed its ‘net expansion rate’ as 117%; net expansion rate is frequently used interchangeably as net dollar retention rate and it measures the firm’s churn rate.

Any figure over 100% equals negative net churn and means the company is gaining revenue from the same cohort of customers, indicating good product-market fit and sales and marketing efficiency.

Total revenue for the year declined by 1%, with ceased Russian operations accounting 4 % negative impact; gross profit margin has been trending lower.

SG&A as a percentage of revenue has been rising in recent quarters while operating income has dropped materially recently.

Looking ahead, management expects total revenue to grow by 2.5% at the midpoint of the range and non-GAAP diluted EPS is forecast to be $1.98 at the midpoint.

Notably, management made a reference to ‘conservatism based on the current macro environment.’

The company's financial position is strong, with a decent amount of long-term debt but high and increasing free cash flow

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing TDC at and EV/Sales multiple of 2.2x on very low top-line revenue growth.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a macroeconomic slowdown which may reduce its revenue growth trajectory by lengthening sales cycles as businesses exert more scrutiny on new expenditures.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has moved up recently but is merely at the same level as a year ago, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

While TDC’s stock has momentarily jumped on a Buy rating from Guggenheim, that rating assumes ‘the rate of decay in [the company’s] installed base will likely be slower going forward.’

It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the firm’s growth prospects.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, likely reducing downward pressure on its stock multiple.

While the firm continues to make good progress on its transition to a cloud-first company, it is still growing slowly, although generating lots of cash in its focus on profitability.

Due to that slow growth outlook and a likely downturn in the global economy ahead, my outlook for TDC at its current price of around $41.00 is a Hold.