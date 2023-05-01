Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

DocuSign: Risk Reward Remains Skewed To The Downside

May 01, 2023 5:54 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)BOX, CRM, GDDY, HUBS, NOW, ZI, ZM
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
25 Followers

Summary

  • Future growth for DocuSign relies on expanding its customer base and promoting its broader suite of Agreement Cloud products.
  • DocuSign may experience a slowdown in short-term billing and revenue growth as it seeks to establish a sustainable growth trajectory post-pandemic.
  • The company faces challenges, including leadership changes, a sales reorganization, and the need to navigate a changing business environment.
  • I believe the risk/reward ratio at this point is tilted toward the downside, and hence keep a sell rating on the stock.

Young business woman using digital tablet working sitting in cafe.

insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a leading software company in the contract-lifecycle management market, known for its leading eSignature solution that has revolutionized the industry. The company experienced a surge in growth during the pandemic as businesses

DOCU stock price movement

DOCU stock price movement (Seeking Alpha)

DOCU valuation multiple vs Peers

DOCU valuation multiple vs Peers (YCharts)

DOCU's Billings Growth

Company's Presentation

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
25 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.