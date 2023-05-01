SoFi: Irrational Hit Again
Summary
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. dipped again following strong Q1 quarterly results.
- The fintech reported another quarter with strong adjusted EBITDA profits of $76 million, which equate very close to adjusted profits.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. stock is now very cheap, trading at only 10x '24 adjusted EBITDA targets.
The market doesn't like companies reporting losses right now, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is probably making a mistake pointing to a GAAP profit goal. The fintech continues to blow away financial targets while outgrowing most stocks, yet SoFi can't maintain any rally. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, especially on this 12%+ dip following an irrational hit after a strong earnings report.
Firing On All Cylinders
Despite the banking sector being in a crisis during parts of Q1, SoFi reported a blow-away quarter. The fintech reported massive 43% revenue growth with an impressive $23 million revenue beat.
Even more important, SoFi reported an adjusted EBITDA profit of $76 million, leading to an impressive 16% margin. The management team had only guided to an EBITDA target of $40 to $45 million in the quarter, leading to a beat topping $30 million.
As highlighted in prior research, the vast majority of the difference between the GAAP loss and adjusted EBITDA number is stock-based compensation (Q1 - $64 million) and amortization charges (Q1 - $45 million). These 2 charges combine for nearly $110 million in non-cash charges, shifting the GAAP loss to a big non-GAAP profit. Once throwing in restructuring charges and impairments, SoFI had a Q1 2023 non-GAAP profit topping $70 million.
In general, investors should value SoFi based on the adjusted EBITDA numbers. SoFi boosted the 2023 EBITDA targets to $268 to $288 million, up $8 million from prior guidance.
Since the fintech beat Q1 2023 numbers by over $30 million, the market is now extrapolating a forecast that the future numbers are going to be weaker than expected. In reality, management continues to guide conservatively due to high volatility from the student loan moratorium and forecasts for the unemployment rate to somehow reach 5% by year-end.
While the market is fearing the worse, SoFi reported Members' growth surged 43% in Q1 to reach 5.7 million. The fintech continued a strong path of growing new Members by over 400K per quarter.
The company continues to grow Products at a faster clip, with new Members signing up for multiple products over time. Products grew 46% to reach 8.6 million. If anything, SoFi appears conservative in suggesting Members will average 1.5 Products, when the target is probably closer to 2x to 3x products per member.
As the company highlighted in the Q1'23 earnings call, the financial productivity loop sets up SoFi for driving incremental variable profits as a Member signs up on a new product without the customer acquisition costs as follows:
If someone comes in through Relay and they do credit score monitoring where they connect accounts or they're in checking or savings and we see that they have a bunch of credit card debt and can benefit from consolidation, we would make a term loan offer to them or personal loan offer if that person adopts to have personal loan their variable profit goes from $800 up [indiscernible] savings on customer acquisition cost, so anywhere to $1,400 to $1,800.
The big profit boost comes from saving on the customer acquisition costs. SoFi can boost the profit on an individual member from $800 to $1,800 due to saving on costs that run anywhere from $500 to $1,000.
Profit Machine Ahead
SoFi shouldn't be down over 10% on the earnings news. The stock now trades at only 20x 2023 EBITDA targets of $278 million, while SoFi is forecast for EBITDA to soar over the next year with incremental margins of 48% on Q1 revenues.
The big issue is that the market is extrapolating too much on annual guidance. SoFi beat Q1'23 EBITDA targets by over $30 million, yet the management team only guided to an $8 million boost for the year.
The company was relatively silent on the disconnect with these numbers, other than to hint at additional spending. SoFi didn't point to any margin compression ahead that would impact results in 2023. In fact, the company was clear that plenty of catalysts exist from the ending of the student loan moratorium plus the expansion into the mortgage market with the acquisition of Wyndham Capital.
Investors shouldn't get stuck on whether SoFi invests more in the business in the 2H, leading to incremental adjusted EBITDA margins of only 30%. What matters is that these strong incremental margins of anywhere from 30% to 48% should lead to massive EBITDA growth over the next few years.
At the time of the SPAC deal, SoFi promised a long-term goal for adjusted EBITDA margins of 30%+. The fintech hits a 2024 EBITDA target of $515 million based on a margin of 21%
SoFi Technologies, Inc. stock currently has a market cap of just $5.1 billion. The stock hardly trades at 10x, 2024 adjusted EBITDA targets. Investors selling on these quarterly results makes absolutely no sense.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that SoFi Technologies, Inc. is being irrationally hit again. The fintech proved the ability to survive a regional bank crisis and is now thriving, with strong adjusted profits set to get boosted by several catalysts for growth ahead.
Investors should continue to use the weakness to load up on SoFi Technologies, Inc., though the stock continues to be stuck in this range from $4 to $8 despite these strong results.
