IXP: Global Tech And Media Stocks Are Undervalued

Hedge Insider
Summary

  • IXP invests in global tech and media stocks.
  • I think the fund is undervalued, and therefore I take a bullish stance.
  • However, I would caution that on a volatility-adjusted basis, IXP is less attractive. For long-term diversified shareholders, this probably does not matter, but better risk-adjusted returns likely exist elsewhere.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to companies operating within the mass media, entertainment, social media, search engine, video/gaming and telecommunication services industries. The fund invests across small-, mid- and large-cap segments of the global equity

IXP Net Fund Flows

IXP's Key Sector Exposures

IXP Key Holdings

IXP ETF IRR Gauge

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

