Mid Penn Bancorp Q1: Healthy Deposit Base, But Asset Quality In Question
Summary
- The Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. CEO provided great commentary to the Q1 earnings release.
- Of most importance, Mid Penn Bancorp loans and deposits grew.
- While Mid Penn Bancorp margins have peaked, asset quality declined.
- Mid Penn Bancorp is trading below tangible book, but a lot of risks persist.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
This is an uncertain time for the banking sector. The regional bank space is specifically the most impacted subsector. We have been covering a number of regional banks in recent weeks to see if the well-publicized contagion is contained to just a few banks, or if there is something deeper. While shares of many bank stocks have been in selloff mode for about three months, some banks are performing just fine. Smaller community-oriented regional banks are especially vulnerable to a run on the banks.
However, most of our coverage suggests contagion is contained, for now. The damage appears limited, but more failures could arise in this rate environment. While the higher interest rate environment was previously boosting net interest margins, those margins have largely hit their peak as cost of funds is increasing. Banks have had to pay up handsomely for deposits.
Today we continue our regional bank coverage today with Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB), another traditional, simple community banking system. As the name implies, they operated financial centers located in 17 counties across Pennsylvania. The company just reported Q1 earnings, and the results were weaker than expected, missing expectations on both the top and bottom lines. However, we see no signs of broader concern for the bank's immediate overall health.
While it was a miss, MPB stock has been crushed coming into the report. This comes as the company is engaged with acquiring Brunswick Bancorp (OTCPK:BRBW). The dividend has been raised a few times in the last few years and the stock is trading at a 10%+ discount-to-tangible book value.
Mid Penn Bancorp's Q1 headline misses
Despite the Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. headline numbers, there was robust loan activity and deposit growth. There was a lot of pressure on the return metrics as margins peaked. Revenues were down from last year, to $40.4 million, and missed expectations slightly by $3.4 million. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 1.01% and 8.91%, respectively. This is a sizable decrease from the sequential quarter of 41 basis points and 342 basis points, respectively. This, in part, could explain a discount-to-book, but this discount is large. Q1 earnings per share of $0.71.
In terms of valuation, it's attractive here at $21.80 per share and is now about 10% below tangible book value of $24.52 at the end of Q1. That is a potential opportunity, but there is risk priced in due to their lending to commercial real estate. Non-owner occupied office commercial real estate exposure represents over 7% of total loan balances but is primarily limited to suburban offices.
The panic may be overdone. The CEO had great commentary:
"As our shareholders analyze our first quarter performance, they will find that we grew our loans at an 11.2% (annualized) pace and our deposits at a 10.7% (annualized) pace. Those growth rates would be considered exceptional in any quarter. However, with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank of California, Signature Bank of New York, and the near collapse and continued uncertainty surrounding First Republic Bank of San Francisco—as well as inconsistent rhetoric out of Washington as to which depositors would be covered and who would pay the tab for that coverage—the banking industry was turned upside down almost overnight. The contagion of those three troubled institutions affected just about every other bank in the country in the quality of operating performance and the performance of each company’s stock in the market. That was no different for Mid Penn."
So as we see, there was loan and deposit growth, but the panic has crushed bank stock performance and led to volatility in the sector.
Loans and deposits grew
Loan growth was 11.2% on an annualized basis in Q1 from Q4 2022. Total average deposits were $3.8 billion for Q1, an increase of $55.7 million compared to total average deposits in Q4 2022. So the Q1 drama for deposits did not lead to a run on the bank here. That is important to note. Of course, the average cost of deposits was 1.29%, up 53 basis points from the sequential quarter as the bank had to increase deposit rates to retain existing customers and attract new deposit customers. With that said, margins peaked. Net interest margin was 3.49% compared to 3.80% to Q4, impacting return metrics as noted above.
Asset quality deteriorates
It was strong news for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. to see increased deposits and loans, though we do note accumulated other comprehensive losses were 4.5% of tangible equity. Something to keep an eye on.
That said, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. asset quality has fallen, and that is also a risk here. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets rose to 0.31% from 0.21% in Q4. Further, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio fell to 0.38% from 0.25% in Q4. The allowance for credit losses on loans compared to total loans ballooned to 0.87% from 0.54%. Perhaps not surprisingly, the efficiency of the bank was the worst it has been in many quarters, rising to 63.16% from 54.59% in the linked quarter.
Final thoughts
The market has made a big run since March, but regional banks have sat out. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has been insulated from a run on deposits, and is growing loans. That is positive. However margins have peaked and asset quality has dipped. There is a notable amount of exposure to commercial real estate. While there is a discount-to-tangible book, there is a lot of risk here.
On top of that, recessionary forces are building and, despite Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. being cheap here, we have some concern. We take a neutral rating on this community bank, and think there are better smaller banks to consider based on our prior coverage.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
We turn losers into winners
Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing.
We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.
- You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week
- Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis
- Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews
This article was written by
We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments