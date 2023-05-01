ASGN's Dual Segment Focus: A Recipe For Stability And Growth

gorodenkoff

Thesis

This article takes a close look at the current state of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN), an IT staffing and consulting firm that serves both the commercial and government sectors. By examining its financial performance, market position, and potential risks, I will assess whether or not this is a good time to buy into ASGN as it looks oversold from its weekly and daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) numbers.

What does the company do?

ASGN emerges as an influential player in the realm of information technology services and professional solutions, extending its reach across technology, digital, and creative industries in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The organization strategically operates within two principal divisions: Commercial and Federal Government.

The Commercial arm of ASGN is primarily dedicated to serving enterprise clients, providing an array of services that span consulting, innovative digital marketing, and permanent placement. Additionally, this segment demonstrates prowess in offering workforce mobilization, contemporary enterprise, and digital innovation IT consulting services. ASGN's Commercial division further distinguishes itself by supplying solutions that encompass cloud, data and analytics, and digital transformation.

ASGN Corporate Website

Similarly, ASGN's Federal Government division provides mission-critical solutions to an array of clients, such as the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies and civilian agencies. Its offerings span cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, artificial intelligence, machine learning capabilities as well as application, IT modernization solutions along with science, and engineering solutions. For context, military expenditure accounts for more than 10 percent of total federal spending and almost half of discretionary spending. As such, investors will often see headlines like the one in March which highlighted ECS, an ASGN subsidiary, that recently earned an impressive five-year, $19 million contract awarded by the Defense Manpower Data Center - an achievement which highlights their ability to secure major projects within the Federal Government sector.

Seeking Alpha

So, from my initial estimation, from an investor's perspective, one might appreciate the dual focus of ASGN on both commercial and government sectors, as it contributes to the organization's diversity and stability. Furthermore, with a history dating back to 1985, the company has demonstrated its longevity and resilience within the market with an impressive +2,627.24% return (see above), which could bolster investor confidence in the enterprise's sustained success.

Industry outlook

According to research, the good news is that from this year to 2030, the global IT professional services market is anticipated to experience significant growth, rising from its 2022 valuation of $821.58 billion at a CAGR of 9.1 percent. This expansion can be attributed to a multitude of factors, as companies worldwide increasingly adopt IT services to enhance operational efficiency in the professional service sector and harness automation technologies to reduce routine operations. So, for example, where ASGN fits into all this was highlighted by another government contract last fall which earned them a two-year contract valued at $26M in support of the Services and Enforcement Division of the Internal Revenue Service to help them redesign and get their legacy applications up to speed.

Grand View Research

Furthermore, I discovered more good data for ASGN's ECS segment as North America boasted the largest revenue share at 37.6% (see chart below), owing to the region's extensive utilization of ERP systems and other cloud-based solutions for data management. Essentially, the introduction of innovative solutions by market players and the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and ML are further fueling demand for IT professional services in the region. Correspondingly, there's more optimistic research according to Fortune Business Insights, whereby they highlight the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market size that was valued at $15.10 billion in 2021 and, according to them, is projected to grow to $83.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during that forecast period.

Grand View Research

How does ASGN Incorporated stack up?

As of this writing, ASGN's median Wall Street analysts' price target is $80.50 which represents a 12.45% upside.

Seeking Alpha

Next, after examining ASGN's financials, I wanted to share some observations with you. First, let's address the company's revenue performance (see chart below). Over the past decade, from December 2013 to December 2022, ASGN exhibited impressive growth in total revenues which climbed from $1,523.1 million in 2013 to $4,581.1 million in 2022, representing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.90% which handily outpaces the aforementioned 9.1 percent of the IT professional services market's outlook but may have some catching up to do relative to the global enterprise resource planning forecast. Still, overall, I think that this steady and significant increase in revenues is a positive sign for investors.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, note how costs have also increased at an incrementally lower rate, leading to an incrementally increasing gross profit margin over time. My assessment suggests this may be an encouraging sign of ASGN's ability to control costs while expanding revenue streams.

Peer evaluation

Unfortunately, compared to its peers relative to price return, ASGN comes in dead last while ALIT commanded the top spot.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of valuation metrics, ASGN's P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) stands at 12.28, lower than the majority of its peers, save for MAN (11.93) and KFY (9.63). This suggests that ASGN's stock is trading at a more modest multiple than its other competitors. Moreover, ASGN's Price/Sales (TTM) and EV/Sales (FWD) ratios are also lower than those of most competitors, signifying undervaluation in relation to sales.

Seeking Alpha

With respect to growth metrics, ASGN has displayed robust year-on-year revenue growth of 10.14%, surpassing two of its peers except for PYCR, KFY and NSP. Additionally, ASGN's 3-Year and 5-Year CAGR for revenue growth are in positive territory, indicating consistent revenue growth over time.

Seeking Alpha

As for profitability metrics, ASGN boasts a Gross Profit Margin of 29.65%, higher than the majority of its peers, bar PYCR and ALIT. The company also enjoys a healthy EBITDA Margin of 10.55% and Net Income Margin of 5.43%, both of which are superior to most competitors. ASGN's Return on Equity of 13.12% (NSP the clear winner here) and Return on Assets of 8.65% also outpace two of peers and come close in comparison to MAN and KFY, signifying effective utilization of assets and equity to generate profits.

Seeking Alpha

Q1 2023 bullish bullet points recap

ASGN saw their revenues increase by 3.5% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2023.

They managed to shift their focus toward high-end IT consulting which now accounts for more than 50% of their Q1 revenue. Regarding this, CEO Hansen noted:

While clients are scrutinizing spend, they're continuing to invest in IT projects that are critical for their businesses. With over 50% of our revenues in higher end, higher value IT consulting work we are shaping and evolving our operations for success in both the short and the long term. Importantly, we have a number of key business stabilizers in place to support our business on the downside.

Moreover, ASGN saw an astounding 32.7% year-over-year revenue increase for their commercial consulting division and also experienced substantial federal government business expansion (thanks to contracts like the ones mentioned earlier) with 15% year-on-year growth.

Financially, ASGN seems to be in good shape with plenty of cash reserves for potential strategic acquisitions or share buyback programs, and was recently granted approval for a $500 million share buyback plan by their board.

Finally, ASGN boasts an outstanding backlog of contracts worth more than $3 billion, which, in my estimation should help drive revenue growth - particularly within its federal government sector.

Q1 2023 bearish bullet points recap

ASGN experienced a slight 1.2% drop in revenues, not taking acquisitions into account.

This dip was accompanied by a 100 basis point reduction in gross margin compared to the previous year, which, from what I read into it, can be attributed to a change in their business mix.

Both assignment and permanent placement revenues saw declines, leading to decreases in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins. And, according to management, challenges like funding delays and postponed project awards could potentially hinder future revenue growth for the company. Regarding these delays, CEO Hansen commented:

We are seeing delays in project on funding largely due to new multiphase procurement cycles and an increase in award protest. Q1 is also often seasonally low for our federal government segment as the government acquisition cycle tends to lag behind the budget cycle. That said, our pipeline of opportunities remains robust and the number of projects submitted awaiting award is as high as it's ever been.

Final takeaway

From the looks of it, with $460 million of dry powder in its coffers, ASGN appears to be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities associated with mergers and acquisitions as well as digital transformation initiatives. Furthermore, its consulting arm continues to flourish thanks to investments in IT that improve productivity and efficiency; indeed it now accounts for over 50% of company revenue as noted in the bullet points. Moreover, Federal consulting segments as well as commercial ones appear to be showing growth indicating ASGN may soon capture an even larger slice of the market.

However, ASGN has not been immune to challenges, particularly in its procurement process and staffing operations. For instance, according to management, the government procurement sphere has grown increasingly complex and unpredictable, and this has created hurdles for the company which are compounded by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on clients' hiring practices which have further impacted ASGN's permanent placement and IT staffing businesses, resulting in declining volumes and subdued bill rate growth.

But I don't believe we should put all the blame on pandemic. AI has been and will remain an enormous disruptor everywhere it reaches; ASGN could potentially feel its impact as AI/ML advances further and reduces tech positions - which would in turn negatively affect staffing operations at ASGN. For instance, McKinsey estimates AI will replace at least 30 percent of human labor by 2030.

Stock Charts

Nonetheless, it is worth repeating (from the financial evaluation earlier) that ASGN has demonstrated a commendable ability to maintain profitability by exercising prudent control over costs and discretionary spending and there's no indication from my research that that is going to be changing any time soon. However, overall, I believe that the analysis paints a cautiously optimistic picture but when we bake the oversold conditions brought to us by its weekly and daily RSI numbers (daily's at 29.43) it's probably a good time to buy or take a starter position for dollar-cost averaging.