Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ASGN's Dual Segment Focus: A Recipe For Stability And Growth

May 01, 2023 7:02 PM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN)
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
216 Followers

Summary

  • ASGN is a leading player in the information technology services and professional solutions industry, catering to commercial and government sectors in the US, Canada, and Europe.
  • The global IT professional services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent from 2022 to 2030, with ASGN well-positioned to benefit from the market growth.
  • ASGN has a commendable ability to maintain profitability by exercising prudent control over costs and discretionary spending, indicating a cautiously optimistic picture for investors.

Male IT Specialist Walks Between Row of Operational Server Racks in Data Center. Engineer Uses Tablet Computer for Maintenance. Concept for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity.

gorodenkoff

Thesis

This article takes a close look at the current state of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN), an IT staffing and consulting firm that serves both the commercial and government sectors. By examining its financial performance, market position, and potential risks, I will assess

ASGN two main business segments

ASGN Corporate Website

ASGN stock price return

Seeking Alpha

IT services outlook

Grand View Research

North America IT professional Services market

Grand View Research

ASGN Wall Street Forecast

Seeking Alpha

ASGN's Revenues

Seeking Alpha

ASGN peer evaluation

Seeking Alpha

ASGN Valuation

Seeking Alpha

ASGN Growth Metrics

Seeking Alpha

ASGN Profitability

Seeking Alpha

ASGN stock charts

Stock Charts

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
216 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in ASGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.