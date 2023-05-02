imaginima

Proof the market can be irrational longer than you can stay solvent is at hand. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:YGRAF) is a small Canadian producer (that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) that was punished for its debt load despite reporting a profit in fiscal year 2020. The focus remains on cash flow and debt even though management has done wonders in reducing that debt load.

This is a market that appears to carry the past no matter what the present may look like.

Yangarra Resources Presentation Of First Quarter 2023, Net Debt Calculation (Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

As can be seen above, Yangarra Resources Ltd. management made substantial progress in repaying the long-term debt balance in the previous fiscal year. Interestingly, the production also grew along with that substantial progress. It is not real common for companies to grow production substantially and repay debt substantially all at once as was the case here.

Now, despite the progress, the debt balance is currently shown as a current liability, which will cause some market concerns because of the small possibility that the whole debt becomes due within if management does not make it through the next review in May. However, the debt is regularly renegotiated while being reviewed twice a year. Therefore, what is going on right now is perfectly normal.

It furthermore appears that Yangarra management is going to make substantial progress on that debt load in the current fiscal year as well. Management sold nearly 6 million "flow through shares" that typically sell for a premium, while allowing the investors who purchased the shares to deduct the development expenses on their taxes. This would allow some otherwise development expenses to instead be redirected towards debt reduction.

Notice that the sale of those shares allowed debt repayment despite some weather conditions that slowed development progress and resulted in new management guidance of production for the fiscal year. That shows some conservative management at a time when the banking system is somewhat stressed with higher interest rates and recession fears.

Notice that cash flow in fiscal year 2022 exceeded the debt level and that cash flow in the previous fiscal year (with more conservative commodity price levels) is also very reasonable for the debt levels. Management noted in the press release for the sale of the special common shares that they expect to be in a position to guide to more production later in the fiscal year. Of course, the weather changed those rosy plans.

Even the rather challenging fiscal year of 2020 had leverage ratios that were barely acceptable. Much of the industry had considerably less conservative ratios during that time period. A lot of the industry reported operating losses combined with non-cash impairment charges for a year that most would want to forget. Here, the fiscal year was less than stellar. But many other managements wished for that kind of less-than-stellar year in fiscal year 2020.

One of the last things to note is that the lack of cash on the balance sheet is a very typical Canadian lending arrangement. All receipts go against the debt balance, while all expenditures do the same thing. This may screw up working capital ratio and other balance sheet ratios for some because you have to impute a cash balance and adjust the debt accordingly for the calculations. But it is not an uncommon arrangement north of the border in Canada.

Well Performance

The profitability of these wells is top notch even though the location cost is near the bottom of all the companies that I follow.

Yangarra Well Performance (Yangarra March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

(Note: management took this presentation down when they replaced it with the April Presentation.)

Management originally used some very conservative commodity pricing in the presentation above. When one sees a 9-month payout shown above, then it is clear that commodity prices could go considerably lower as they did in fiscal year 2020 and Yangarra Resources Ltd. will still have cash flow. More importantly, the ability to drill wells and grow the company at considerably lower prices is quite an advantage for a company of this size.

The additional advantage of operating in Canada is that land costs are very low. Not only does the weak Canadian dollar allow for a cost advantage, but the low land cost gives the company a location cost advantage for the wells. The bottom line is that this is a very profitable company under a wide variety of circumstances.

The profitability stems from the fact that costs per barrel are very close to a lot of dry gas producers I follow. But the income stream from the oil and liquids produced (in addition to the natural gas) is much more valuable.

Even the future cash flow as shown above is front-end loaded, as much of the oil production happens in the early days of production. With a 9-month breakeven for wells, this company can drill two wells in the same fiscal year with the same capital dollars for more cash flow than is typically the case.

That could mean that management is accelerating the cash flow build with the issuance of the special common shares, combined with the management statement about guiding to a production increase later in the fiscal year.

The Future

Small companies are often seen as riskier than larger companies. But the management experience (as well as some board members) in building and selling companies is very evident with Yangarra Resources Ltd. This will minimize the small company risk that one typically associates with this size company.

Additionally, it is evident from the common share offering that this company is run on a financially conservative basis. Fiscal year 2020 interrupted the conversion from a start-up (or exploration and testing) type situation to an operating company. But this company got further along that process than several I follow. The ability to repay debt and grow production makes this evident.

Getting back on track after something like fiscal year 2020 is always a challenge because the debt market rarely forgives a balance sheet that is all of a sudden wrong. Yet here, the debt balance has improved remarkably and is now set to improve even more given the extra money to fund costs.

Very few companies have been allowed to "dig their way" out of a pre-covid situation. This is one of the clear exceptions. That share issuance is a minor detail compared to what many other companies in similar situations that I follow have gone through post-covid.

The management experience, the superior financial performance, and the overall growth may make Yangarra Resources Ltd. an acceptable strong buy for a variety of shareholders despite the small company size. There are a lot of larger companies that have not accomplished what this company did in fiscal year 2020. The Yangarra Resources Ltd. growth picture remains far above average, with steadily improving debt ratios that are already in good shape.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.