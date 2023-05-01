Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Coinbase 10-K And USDC Examination Reports Raise Questions For March 2023 Earnings

Robert Tracy profile picture
Robert Tracy
90 Followers

Summary

  • 37% year over year contraction in outstanding stable coin USDC is a headwind for COIN's future earnings.
  • As of December 31, 2022, 1.9% of USDC outstanding was owned by COIN, up from 0.8% in September 2022.  Has COIN increased their ownership of USDC since Dec 2022?
  • With COIN not the sole beneficiary of income generated from USDC, why would COIN increase their USDC investment instead of investing directly in the underlying Treasuries backing USDC?
  • With 15% of revenues collected in crypto assets and not fiat currency, COIN needs price appreciation in crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to increase earnings.
Scattered question marks blocks and copy space.

Andrii Yalanskyi

Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) December 2022 10-K and USDC Examination Reports raise a number of questions going into the March 2023 earnings.

USCoin (USDC-USD) is a stablecoin backed 1:1 by US Treasuries or US dollars held in US financial institutions. USDC is

This article was written by

Robert Tracy profile picture
Robert Tracy
90 Followers
Robert Tracy is currently Treasurer and CFO RN Hemp Products Inc.  Before joining Receptra Naturals, Robert Tracy spent 20 years of his career working as a short seller for institutional asset managers including 9 years co-managing an equity short portfolio at Brahman Capital and four years as a senior financial analyst at Kynikos Associates. Prior to working as a short seller, he spent 12 years in public and private accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.