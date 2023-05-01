Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The S&P GSCI Cooled In April As Inflation Cooled

May 01, 2023 6:45 PM ETJO, DBC, GSG, DJP, GSP, GCC, BCM, BCI, BCD, COM, USCI, FTGC, COMT, PDBC, UCIB, FAAR, COMB, SDCI, CMDY, DJCB, JJS, CCRV
Summary

  • The S&P GSCI fell 0.8% in April as the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, PCE, fell slightly on a year-over-year basis to 4.6%.
  • Within the broad S&P GSCI benchmark, several commodity sectors declined, with the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals falling the most, down 3.0%.
  • Our recently launched S&P GSCI Climate Aware is the first-to-market commodities benchmark incorporating environmental considerations and currently has a third of its weight toward energy commodities.

By Jim Wiederhold

The S&P GSCI fell 0.8% in April as the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), fell slightly on a year-over-year basis to 4.6%. Continued elevated readings of inflation, albeit cooling, led to market expectations that the

Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

