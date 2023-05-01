Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lyft Q1 Preview: Expect A Big Move Post-Earnings

May 01, 2023 7:49 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
938 Followers

Summary

  • Driver supply-demand dynamics are hurting surge pricing.
  • LYFT's stock has tanked three of the past 4 quarters.
  • Expect a big move post-earnings.
  • LYFT's new CEO has his work cut out for him.

Young Black Woman Driving Car for Rideshare

adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a new CEO and a much smaller workforce, but it still faces challenges.

Company Profile

LYFT is a rideshare company that connects drivers with passengers. The company operates throughout cities in the U.S. and a

LYFT Earnings VS Estimates

LYFT Earnings VS Estimates (FinBox)

LYFT Earnings Reactions

LYFT Earnings Reactions (FinBox)

Risher PSUs

Risher Stock Comp (8-K)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
938 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.