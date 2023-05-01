Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Busk - Chief Treasury Officer

Ken Booth - Chief Executive Officer

Jay Martin - Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Robert Wildhack - Autonomous Research

John Rowan - Janney

Ray Cheesman - Anfield Capital Management

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. A webcast and transcript of today’s earnings call will be made available on Credit Acceptance website.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Credit Acceptance Chief Treasury Officer, Doug Busk.

Doug Busk

Thank you. Good afternoon. And welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation first quarter 2023 earnings call. As you read our news release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information included in the news release. Consider all forward-looking statements in light of those and other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, I should mention that to comply with the SEC’s Regulation G, please refer to the financial results section of our news release, which provides tables showing how non-GAAP measures reconcile to GAAP measures.

Our GAAP and adjusted results for the quarter include forecasted profitability for consumer loan assignment for consumer loans assigned in 2020 through 2022 that was lower than our

