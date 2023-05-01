Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

WEAT: Positive Catalysts Percolating, Wait For A Buy

May 01, 2023 8:18 PM ETTeucrium Wheat ETF (WEAT)
Summary

  • The Teucrium Wheat Fund WEAT ETF provides exposure to wheat prices via wheat futures.
  • The WEAT ETF should only be used for short to medium-term bets as it suffers from commodity futures roll decay.
  • Several positive wheat price catalysts are percolating on the horizon that may trigger a buy on the WEAT ETF.

Wheat

Back in November, I wrote a cautious article on the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT), arguing that the headlines around a wheat shortage was unfounded, as global wheat markets appear balanced in my opinion. My simple stock/use

Stock/use ratio suggested downside in November

Figure 1 - Stock/use ratio suggested downside in November (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and data from USDA WASDE reports)

Inflation adjusted wheat prices inline with stock/use ratio

Figure 2 - Inflation adjusted wheat prices now inline with stock/use ratio (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com and data from USDA WASDE reports)

WEAT declined by 23% since my article

Figure 3 - WEAT has declined by 23% since my article (Seeking Alpha)

WEAT ETF strategy

Figure 4 - WEAT ETF holds wheat futures (teucrium.com)

WEAT underperforms wheat prices in the long-run

Figure 5 - WEAT underperforms wheat prices in the long-run (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

48% of U.S. in drought conditions

Figure 6 - 48% of U.S. in drought conditions (USDA)

El Niño could bring dryer and warmer weather

Figure 7 - El Niño could bring dryer and warmer weather to U.S. and Canada (NOAA)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

