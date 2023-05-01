Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FuelCell Energy: Carbon Capture Progress With Exxon Mobil Unlikely To Move The Needle

May 01, 2023 8:42 PM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL), FCELBXOM
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.63K Followers

Summary

  • Stock rallies after the company discloses a purchase order for third-party supply of long-lead time fuel cell module and tooling equipment with FuelCell Energy providing related engineering support.
  • Based on statements made in the company's respective 8-K filing with the SEC, no material revenue is associated with this order.
  • Exxon Mobil has not yet made a final investment decision but placed the order to ensure the original project schedule being maintained.
  • In the near- to medium-term, FuelCell Energy's results will remain dependent on its legacy, capital-intensive utility-scale fuel cell business, which continues to suffer from weak margins and outsized cash outflows.
  • Given ongoing execution issues and elevated risk of further dilution, investors should continue to avoid the common shares.
Reduzierung der CO2-Emissionen, um den Klimawandel und die globale Erwärmung zu begrenzen. Diagramm mit Temperaturprognose für niedrige und hohe Treibhausgaswerte in der Zukunft. Dekarbonisieren. Netto-Null-Kohlendioxid-Fußabdruck.

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL, OTCPK:FCELB) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After hitting a new 52-week low last week, FuelCell Energy's common shares rallied approximately 10% on Monday following

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.63K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.