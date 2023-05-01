Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VRP: Variable Rate Preferred Shares With Low Duration

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF is an exchange traded fund focused on preferred equity.
  • The fund has an overweight position in financials, which account for over 74% of the portfolio.
  • Due to its focus on variable rate securities, the fund has a very low duration of only 2 years.
  • VRP does not contain any securities from failed First Republic Bank.
  • We anticipate a structural widening in spreads in this space.
Thesis

With yet another bank failure, which has rendered the First Republic (FRC) preferred shares worthless now, we anticipate a structural widening out in bank preferred shares spreads. For the uninformed reader, the FDIC just announced it seized First Republic

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.

