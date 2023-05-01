piranka

Thesis

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is well-positioned to benefit from the growth potential in the battery market, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable measures and the transition to EVs. The company's key differentiator is its energy density advantage, achieved through design and architecture choices and silicon anode technology, with current products demonstrating 24%-133% greater energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, Enovix has also addressed safety concerns with its novel BrakeFlow technology, which regulates current flow in case of a short circuit, making it a valuable technology that justifies a higher price point. I currently assign a buy rating to the stock and have set a price target of $22 for the stock.

Post Q1 Outlook

Enovix's Q1 2023 revenue and EPS fell short of market expectations. I attribute the underperformance in the quarter to higher stock-based compensation expenses resulting from recent changes in management, which led to increased losses. However, Enovix demonstrated positive progress in other areas. The company achieved significant growth in unit shipments, which is a crucial metric, reaching 12,500 units in the quarter. This represents a threefold increase from the previous quarter's figure of 4,442 units. It is worth noting that this growth exceeded the target of approximately 9,000 units, driven by improved yield and productivity.

Enovix's cash balance at the end of Q1 stood at approximately $294 million. This amount does not yet include the net proceeds of nearly $166 million from a recent offering of convertible notes. Looking ahead, Enovix plans to make capital investments of around $120 million in 2023, in addition to utilizing approximately $120 million in cash for operations. Overall, I believe Enovix has made significant strides toward commercial scale-up, surpassing their previously set targets.

Large and expanding market opportunity

With increasing emphasis on ESG and encouraging public policy to adopt EVs and other sustainable measures, the demand for batteries should grow at a healthy rate in the future. A quality battery with superior energy density is one of the most sought-after characteristics. Due to the expanding demand in certain segments of consumer electronics markets (e.g. wearables, AR/VR) as well as a strong outlook on EV demand, the battery space is poised to see concurrent growth.

Enovix delivers energy density superior to that of conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company had discussed a roughly 5-year lead on most competitors in terms of energy density, with current battery products able to demonstrate 24%-133% greater energy density than the batteries used in a variety of consumer electronics products. Thus, Enovix has generated significant interest in its products by companies looking to achieve longer battery life with the same battery footprint or equivalent battery life while using a smaller battery. In either case, Enovix's customers see value in the technology and premium pricing is justified, in my view.

Company Presentation

Addressing safety issues with novel BrakeFlow technology

Although lithium-ion batteries have a higher energy density compared to many other batteries, safety is a major concern due to the risk of overheating or explosion. Enovix has developed a technology called BrakeFlow to address this issue. BrakeFlow regulates current flow in case of a short circuit, significantly decreasing the likelihood of unsafe events occurring. It is positioned at the connection site between the busbar and cell, which is made possible due to the unique battery cell architecture. By evenly distributing voltage among the layers and incorporating a set resistor at the site of a potential short circuit, BrakeFlow prevents excessive heating and the risk of explosion. This technology justifies a higher price point due to the increased safety it provides.

Company Presentation

Manufacturing appears to be on track to timeline

Enovix is confident that it can meet its timeline for the Gen2 line as the Board approved its design, and the location for Fab-2 was announced ahead of schedule. The Board was convinced of the new line design based on the learnings and proof-of-concept experiments from the Gen1 line to ensure that the Gen2 equipment functions according to standard. Enovix has provided 10% of the purchase order funds to vendors, and the remaining amount is subject to achieving various milestones, followed by factory and site acceptance. The company aims to scale capacity by 10 times on the Gen2 line using higher-powered lasers, parallelism, and automation to achieve higher output. As the company expands, the same equipment can be used for future generational advances in battery capacity. The first line in Malaysia is expected to produce between 9 million to 18 million cells. Additionally, a portion of the Agility line, which can manufacture custom-shaped cells, will be installed at Fab-1 in Fremont, CA by the end of this year and will expand to the main line in Malaysia (Fab-2) next year. Enovix has estimated $120 million in opex and $120 million in capex to ramp up its first line this year. Looking ahead, Enovix believes that it can benefit from government subsidies in Asia, which can offset capex, customer funding for supply assurance, and access capital markets opportunistically.

Enovix's confidence in its timeline stems from its experience with the Gen1 line and its ability to apply its learnings to the Gen2 line. The company is focused on improving efficiency and output with automation and higher-powered lasers. The first line in Malaysia is expected to produce a significant number of cells, and the Agility line will be installed at Fab-1 and Fab-2 to manufacture custom-shaped cells. Enovix has estimated the cost of operation and capital expenditure required to ramp up the first line this year. Going forward, the company believes that it can benefit from government subsidies in Asia, which can help offset capex and customer funding for supply assurance. Furthermore, the company may access capital markets opportunistically.

Valuation

Enovix is a company that has a unique advantage over other battery peers because of its higher energy density, early leadership advantage, and progress in commercialization. Despite being a novel battery company, Enovix has the potential to achieve profitability in the long term due to the likelihood of continued battery growth in the next decade, especially in the shift towards electric vehicles and other battery-powered devices. However, there is significant execution risk involved in scaling operations, and the company's future business model could be negatively impacted by changes in the competitive landscape.

I believe that Enovix has a good track record, and the team has the potential to achieve significant outperformance in the long term if they can achieve key milestones. However, as with many new technologies, the success of Enovix is somewhat binary, and it depends on whether they can effectively scale up and compete with established players in high-volume markets such as smartphones, laptops, and automotive. Despite this risk, I believe that there is a favorable risk/reward opportunity for growth-focused investors due to the size of the market opportunity and the potential for accelerated product adoption.

The management has provided a long-term plan that aims to achieve an annual revenue of over $1 billion, with a gross margin of approximately 50% and an EBIT margin of around 30%. Although there may be some fluctuations in quarterly performance during the initial scaling phase, I anticipate that sales will roughly double from $6 million in 2022 to reach $15 million in FY2023, supported by the continued ramp of manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, I expect sales to surpass $100 million in FY2024 and reach nearly $280 million in FY2025, with the addition of a second fab contributing to this growth. It's worth mentioning that there is potential for exceeding these targets through effective execution and increased adoption of our products, which is likely given the competitive landscape in our key markets.

I have set a price target of $22 for Enovix, which is based on a multiple of approximately 12.5x to my estimated revenue for 2025, which is $280.5 million. I believe that Enovix has significant potential for growth in the long term beyond 2025.

Risks

Enovix, as an early-stage company, faces potential execution challenges due to the unpredictable nature of using new equipment to produce Li-ion batteries, as well as difficulties in obtaining high-energy-density cathode and anode materials. These uncertainties present downside risks to the company. Furthermore, Enovix operates in consumer electronics markets that are highly competitive and cyclical, with companies operating on thin margins and often unable to invest in new battery technologies or pay for premium products. The relatively short product lifecycles in these markets mean that Enovix's batteries must be selected again for each new generation of products or find alternative customers to make up for lost business. The cyclical nature of consumer markets also leads to revenue and earnings variability, with products typically released seasonally. Therefore, too much focus on this sector could pose a risk to Enovix's growth and success.

Final Thoughts

Enovix is well-positioned to capture design wins and drive significant revenue growth in the coming years through the performance and safety advantages of its products. The company is poised to drive margin expansion and long-term profitability through its product differentiation and by driving meaningful cost-downs over time. Finally, Enovix has a commercialized product, potentially years ahead of many of its competitors. While scaling production to meet demand and a lack of expansion into the EV battery sector are potential downside risks, I believe Enovix is well-positioned to capture significant market share and overcome obstacles. I have a buy rating on ENVX stock with a price target of $22 for Enovix, which is based on a multiple of approximately 12.5x to my estimated revenue for 2025.