MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 8:29 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)
SA Transcripts
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Chapman - Director, IR

William Hornbuckle - CEO and President

Jonathan Halkyard - CFO

Corey Sanders - COO

Hubert Wang - President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Greff - JPMorgan

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

David Katz - Jefferies

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Research

Robin Farley - UBS

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Barry Jonas - Truist Securities

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call from the company today are Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President; Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer; Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China; and Andrew Chapman, Director of Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Chapman. Please go ahead.

Andrew Chapman

Good afternoon, and welcome to the MGM Resorts International First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This call is being broadcast live on the Internet at investors.mgmresorts.com. We've also furnished our press release on Form 8-K to the SEC.

On this call, we will make forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is contained in today's press release and in our periodic filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or otherwise.

