thyssenkrupp: A Troubled Stock With An Exceptionally Low Graham Number

May 01, 2023 9:30 PM ETthyssenkrupp AG (TKAMY), TYEKFOTIS
Summary

  • thyssenkrupp AG is a German industrial and steel conglomerate which ranks highly among the world's largest steel producers.
  • The company has a long and extensive history, with roots dating back to the early 1800s.
  • Recently, the company's stock has become quite troubled as the coronavirus pandemic and the following escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War took its toll on the German economy in 2022.
  • To make matters worse, the departure of the CEO, Martina Merz, last week introduced more uncertainty and risk to investors.
  • The stock has one of the lowest Graham numbers I have seen in recent memory, but I am putting the shares of thyssenkrupp in the "too hard" pile for now.
a sign of the headquarters of ThyssenKrupp

Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TKAMY) is an extremely cheap, value stock with one of the lowest Graham numbers I have seen in recent memory. The company is well known, with roots dating back to the early 1800s, but in more recent years has

I come from a family of long-term investors, and over the last several years I have immersed myself in the markets completely, trying to learn as much as possible. My brother, Adam Ebbinghouse, is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. My approach to investing has been a mix of value and growth, with an emphasis on microcap companies recently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

