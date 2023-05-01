Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Grab Holdings: Limited Upside Potential From Current Levels

May 01, 2023 9:49 PM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)1 Comment
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • GRAB has one of the leading superapps in Southeast Asia, which provides lots of optionality for the company to expand into other businesses by leveraging its massive customer base.
  • The demand for food and grocery delivery services in Southeast Asia experienced slower growth in 2022 as COVID restrictions eased and life returned to normal.
  • The Southeast Asian market presents growth opportunities but also unique challenges for ride-hailing and food-delivery businesses.
  • With shares at a premium valuation compared with peers, I would recommend waiting on the sidelines for a better entry point.
Passenger talking to cab driver and showing her the smartphone

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is the major ride-hailing and food delivery player in Southeast Asia, benefiting from the high mobile internet penetration in the region. However, lower income levels and car ownership in the region may impact the longer-term profitability potential

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.16K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by Mohammed Saqib of Fade the Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.