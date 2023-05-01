Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Camilo Lyon - Chief Investment Officer

Boris Jordan - Executive Chairman

Matt Darin - Chief Executive Officer

Ed Kremer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt McGinley - Needham

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel JMP

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Ty Collin - Eight Capital

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Curaleaf Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer. Please go ahead.

Camilo Lyon

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Curaleaf Holdings' fourth quarter 2022 conference call.

Today, we are joined by Executive Chairman, Boris Jordan; Chief Executive Officer, Matt Darin; and Chief Financial Officer, Ed Kremer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, which, by their very nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts, and assumptions, including the successful integration of acquisitions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements on certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast in such statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements

