Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Q2 2023 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 9:39 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.5K Followers

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Simon - VP, IR

Stephen MacMillan - Chairman, President and CEO

Karleen Oberton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Tim Daley - Wells Fargo

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Elizabeth Garcia - UBS

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Max Masucci - Cowen & Company

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair.

John Murphy - Bank of America

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Navann Ty Dietschi - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Hologic Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Rachel, and I'm your operator for today's call. Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Ryan Simon, Vice President, Investor Relations, to begin the call.

Ryan Simon

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Hologic's Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Steve MacMillan, the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Karleen Oberton, our Chief Financial Officer. Our second quarter press release is available now on the Investors section of our website. We will also post our prepared remarks to our website shortly after we deliver them as well as an updated corporate presentation. And a replay of this call will be available for the next 30 days.

Before we begin, we would like to inform you that certain statements we make today will be forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include those referenced in the safe harbor statement included in our earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.