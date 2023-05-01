Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Market Advances On Poor Breadth

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is up 8.6% so far this year, but 20 predominantly tech stocks comprise better than 90% of the index’s gains this year.
  • If it were not for Friday’s advance, the Russell 2000 would have been down for the year.
  • With earnings coming in generally better than expected and economic data on the sluggish but not deteriorating side, the market has held up well.

Candlestick cryptocurrency growth graph chart uptrend of price of stock market or stock exchange trading, investment and financial concept.

primeimages

May 2, 2023

The S&P 500 is up 8.6% so far this year, but 20 predominantly tech stocks comprise better than 90% of the index’s gains this year. The fact that the market’s breadth is so poor doesn’t mean it cannot advance

QQQ chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

ZeroHedge Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

FDIC Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

S&P 500 Chart

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.42K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.