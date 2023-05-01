nickp37/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by Invesco, and it is designed to "track the performance of US dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by US states and territories". This is a passive ETF, which is a contrast to most of the funds I normally review in this space, which are leveraged CEFs.

When I wrote about BAB in Q4 last year I had a very clear bull stance. I saw strong potential for gains and have been proven correct in the interim:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

It is generally rare for a muni ETF to compete in with equities during a bull market cycle like we see above. Generally, out-performance would occur when stocks are declining, so this type of broad rebound is a nice show of support. Because of that, it would be easy to maintain a "buy" call going forward. But I have made my money over the years by getting prudent at the right times and I see this as one such case. I think investors should be patient with new entries based on this recent return, and will explain why below.

Reasons To Stay Long? Credit Ratings Are One

I will begin to emphasize I still think taxable munis - and therefore BAB - are a nice way to round out an equity-heavy portfolio (such as mine). There is nothing inherently "wrong" with this fund. The reason for downgrading isn't because I think there are massive risks to the sector or some other deterioration of the underlying attributes in the fund. It is mainly a case of going up too far, too fast (in my opinion) and that generally makes me cautious. For others, that may not be a concern, so I want to be upfront on what has driven this updated review.

In that spirit, I will examine reasons why one would want to stay long. Central to this is the credit quality of the fund. BAB is loaded up with AA-rated debt and is considered an investment-grade fund. This could come in handy for someone anticipating market volatility and/or a correction.

BAB's Credit Quality (Invesco)

The good news is this is likely to be a consistent theme throughout the remainder of 2023. Municipal credit fundamentals are exhibiting a position of strength currently, with rating upgrades vastly outpacing downgrades. This is a common theme for the sector, and has been emphasized in the short-term:

Muni Sector: Upgrades to Downgrades (Lord Abbett)

What this shows me is that investors who are buying BAB for the relative safety and soundness that high grade bonds provide, that thesis remains and will remain intact going forward. That is key to why I said I'm not bearish on this fund by any means. While I think a downgrade is justified because the recent gains are unlikely to continue, I think BAB still gives off relative strength and can hold up nicely if we see macro-concerns spark a sell-off.

Taxable Munis Could Be A Fit For Those In Low/No Tax States

Another reason to consider taxable munis - now or any time - is if you reside in a state with low or no state income tax. This is important because individuals that have either high income or like in a high tax state are often drawn to tax-exempt munis as a source of income. For those who are fortunate enough to live in a state where local income taxes are not a concern, then perhaps taxable munis are a better fit. They often offer higher market yields than their tax-exempt counterparts and could be relevant for readers that are in low or below-average taxation states:

State Income Tax Rates (Tax Foundation)

Of course, this income is still subject to federal taxes so those with a high annual income may still find value in tax-exempt munis. This covers me personally. I live in North Carolina which is a relatively low-tax state. Yet the federal Uncle Sam comes calling at (what I consider) a high tax rate so tax-exempt munis make sense for me. But every reader's individual circumstance is different and the above graphic shows that many U.S. residents may be in a more favorable tax position. For those that are, BAB could make sense.

*I will emphasize I am not a tax advisor and this is a generic example. Do not use this illustration as tax advice. Each individual's circumstances are different.

Yield Comes Up Short Compared To Inflation

Now comes some of the less rosy aspects. Concerning number one is the current yield for BAB. With a current income stream around 3.5%, it seems reasonable on the surface. The distribution stream has been growing modestly since last year, so that is a plus:

Current Yields (Invesco)

The problem here isn't the yield itself, but how it stacks up against inflation. This partly has to do with how the fund has been performing on the open market. When the market price goes up, the current yield goes down (all other things being equal). A good problem to have for investors in the fund, but it poses a relatively less attractive entry point for new money as a result.

Compounding this "problem" is the fact that inflation remains quite high on a historical level. It has been dropping, that is the good news for income investors. But the Fed appears undeterred in its hiking plans because, despite a drop in headline inflation, it remains elevated compared to what Americans are used to over the past few decades:

US CPI (Yahoo Finance)

What this suggests to me is the Fed is not "done" yet. I personally feel the Fed has one, and at most two, .25 basis point hikes left before it pauses. So we may be approaching peak rates. That can signal it is time to buy because investors will be locking in the highest yields they will see for a while. But the challenge with BAB is that short-term yields have risen while longer term have stayed comparably lower. This suggests investors would be better off with shorter duration bonds or ETFs because they can lock in higher current income streams with those securities. BAB, with a duration over 8 years, is filled primarily with longer dated assets:

BAB's Duration (Invesco)

This is also central to my downgrade. We never buy products in a vacuum. Relative value - whether in income, P/E ratio, growth opportunity, etc. - are all factors readers should consider. With shorter term munis and corporates offering less interest rate risk and similar (or higher) yields, funds like BAB are more difficult to justify for the time being.

Taxable Performance Generally Strong After Losses

There is another relative reason for the "hold" rating at this juncture. As my followers know, 2022 was a rough year for muni bonds. While painful last year, that often suggests positive performance will be on the way for the following calendar year. We have indeed seen that play out in 2023 year-to-date and that is consistent with prior calendar years that followed losses:

Performance After Negative Returns (By sub-sector) (Goldman Sachs)

Generally speaking this graphic should give investors in this space a lot of confidence. When munis drop one year, they often rebound strongly the next. So why use this as a justification for getting more cautious?

The reason is two-fold. One, the relative performance is key here. While taxables outperformed the broader muni sector in 2014, the under-performance was clear in 2009. So this means investors should stay well diversified in this space because knowing which sub-sector will out-perform this time around is probably a fool's errand. There is historical precedence for each. This means rotating out of BAB into tax-exempt areas has as much merit as staying put. When I see mixed signals like this, a "hold" makes sense.

The second reason is that positive returns can often be modest. This means positive returns, but not generally more than 10%. That sounds pretty good, of course, but the issue I have is that BAB is already up more than 7% this year. So, going forward, how much higher is it realistically going to rise? Probably not a lot, and probably not in a straight line. This again highlights to me that being patient here and waiting for a better entry point will be the fortuitous play in the long run.

Bottom-line

BAB has delivered in 2023. This has been a welcome development since 2022 was a difficult year. While taking a victory lap here is self-fulfilling, what is more productive is determining what the next move will be.

In this vein, a downgrade seems appropriate. History suggests these types of gains are going to cool and patient investors will be rewarded. Chasing returns here is probably not going to work out as relative value exists in other corners of the market. While there is still much to like about BAB, I would suggest protecting these gains and waiting for the option to buy-in at better prices. Therefore, I see a "hold" rating as the right call at this time.