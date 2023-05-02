Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MaxLinear: Worst Is Priced In, Upgrade To Buy

May 02, 2023 8:00 AM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)SIMO1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • We are upgrading MaxLinear to a buy as we expect growth to resume in MXL’s broadband and connectivity businesses in 1H24.
  • The stock is down 40% since we published our sell-rating back in July of last year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 44% during the same period.
  • We are not constructive about MXL’s acquisition of Silicon Motion due to the near-term TAM contraction of the PC SSD market.
  • We, however, believe that entry into the storage market will provide MXL with SAM expansion that will bode well for the longer-term growth of MXL.
  • We recommend investors begin looking for favorable entry points into the stock as we believe MXL could begin to outperform again in 2024.

Fiber Glass Algorithm

style-photography

We're upgrading MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) to a buy after 1Q23 earnings results. While we believe MXL's financial performance could remain sanguine in 2H23, we think growth will return in its broadband and connectivity businesses in 1H24, driven by the industry upgrades after

image4.png

SeekingAlpha

image3.png

MXL1Q23 earning presentation

image1.png

TechStockPros

image2.png

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.62K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.