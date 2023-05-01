s-cphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SASR) revenues will most probably fall this year as the margin will be lower, which will lead to an earnings decline. The deposit mix has worsened significantly over the past six months, and it’ll likely deteriorate further, which will keep the margin under pressure. I’m expecting Sandy Spring Bancorp to report earnings of $3.13 per share for 2023, down 15% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests quite a high upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering an attractive dividend yield. Considering the total expected return and the risks, I’m adopting a buy rating on Sandy Spring Bancorp stock.

Top line to Dip Due to Lower Margin, Little Balance Sheet Growth

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net interest margin plunged by 27 basis points in each of the last two quarters. This was partly attributable to the deposit mix, which significantly deteriorated during the last six months. A flight of deposits from non-interest-bearing accounts towards high-rate accounts led to a jump in total deposit costs. The full-quarter impact of the migration during the first quarter will be visible in the second quarter’s results. The following chart shows the change in the deposit mix.

Earnings Releases

Further deposit cost growth can be expected as the management is focused on retaining deposits, as mentioned in the conference call. To retain and grow deposits in the current competitive environment, Sandy Spring Bancorp will need to offer higher rates across its interest-bearing accounts.

Overall, I’m expecting the margin to remain almost unchanged in the last nine months of 2023 from the first quarter’s level. Compared to last year, the average margin for 2023 will be much lower because of the sharp drop during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. I’m expecting the margin to average 2.98% in 2023, compared to 3.44% in 2022.

Like changes in the net interest margin, loan growth will also remain muted for the remainder of this year. The management has devised a strategy wherein instead of loans, the management’s focus will remain on deposit production and retention, as mentioned in the presentation. As a result, the loan production will most probably be equal to loan payoffs plus the extra deposits raised. Based on the management’s discussion in the conference call, I’m expecting the company to offer competitive rates and promotional products to attract deposits. Therefore, I’m expecting loan growth to be positive this year, but below the historical average. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 6,518 6,649 10,235 9,858 11,260 11,448 Growth of Net Loans 52.6% 2.0% 53.9% (3.7)% 14.2% 1.7% Other Earning Assets 1,070 1,242 1,695 1,901 1,659 1,977 Deposits 5,915 6,440 10,033 10,625 10,953 11,243 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,203 937 1,149 314 1,242 1,394 Common equity 1,068 1,133 1,470 1,520 1,484 1,580 Book Value Per Share ($) 30.0 31.8 33.3 32.4 32.9 35.3 Tangible BVPS ($) 20.0 21.9 24.2 24.0 24.4 26.8 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 15%

Earnings will likely decline this year mostly because the average margin for 2023 will be lower than last year. Further, the non-interest income will be lower this year because high-interest rates have already slashed mortgage refinancing activity and damaged mortgage purchase activity. The Mortgage Bankers Association expects total mortgage origination in the industry, including refinance and purchase, to dip by 20% year-over-year in 2023.

Mortgage Bankers Association

Overall, I’m expecting Sandy Spring Bancorp to report earnings of $3.13 per share for 2023, down 15% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 260 265 363 425 427 395 Provision for loan losses 9 5 86 (46) 34 2 Non-interest income 61 71 103 102 87 64 Non-interest expense 180 179 256 260 257 269 Net income - Common Sh. 100 116 96 234 166 140 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.82 3.25 2.18 4.98 3.68 3.13 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Worst-Case Scenario of a Deposit Run Creates Risks for Earnings

Uninsured deposits amounted to $3.8 billion at the end of March 2023, or 35% of total deposits, as mentioned in the presentation. External sources of unutilized funds available to SASR, including FHLB and the Fed’s discount window, amounted to $4.9 billion, which is well above the figure of the uninsured deposits. Therefore, in the worst-case scenario of a full deposit run, SASR can approach these funding facilities to meet its obligations to its depositors without having to sell its securities portfolio at a loss. However, doing so will raise funding costs as these borrowings carry higher rates than deposits. Therefore, profitability can take a hit. The only thing I’m confident about is that even in the worst-case scenario, the bank will remain a going concern.

The likeliest scenario is that Sandy Spring Bancorp will emerge from the current operating environment unscathed. The company’s deposit growth outpaced loan growth during the first quarter, which shows that it was safe from the bank runs that engulfed SVB Financial (OTC:SIVBQ) and First Republic Bank (FRC) in March. Please note that my earnings estimates given above incorporate this likeliest scenario.

Risk-Return Factors Call for a Buy Rating

Sandy Spring Bancorp is offering a massive dividend yield of 6.0% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.34 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43% for 2023, which is close to the five-year average of 39%. Therefore, the dividend appears secure. Moreover, the capital level is currently more than just adequate. The total capital ratio stood at 14.43% at the end of March 2023, as compared to the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.50%. Therefore, currently, there is no threat to the dividend payout from regulatory requirements. The risks discussed above could possibly have an impact on the payout. Nevertheless, I think the likelihood of a payout cut is very low.

I’m using the peer average price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Sandy Spring Bancorp. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.28 and an average P/E ratio of 7.86, as shown below.

SASR BUSE SBSI SRCE LOB OCFC Peer Average P/E ("ttm") 5.82 7.48 9.56 8.35 7.43 6.50 7.86 P/E ("fwd") 6.91 8.02 10.94 9.26 16.70 7.58 10.50 P/B ("ttm") 0.65 0.84 1.31 1.13 1.27 0.59 1.03 P/TB (current) 0.87 1.20 1.81 1.25 1.27 0.87 1.28 Source: Seeking Alpha's Peer Page for P/E and P/B, Charting Page for P/TB Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $26.8 gives a target price of $34.3 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 52.6% upside from the April 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.08x 1.18x 1.28x 1.38x 1.48x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 26.8 26.8 26.8 26.8 26.8 Target Price ($) 28.9 31.6 34.3 37.0 39.7 Market Price ($) 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 Upside/(Downside) 28.7% 40.6% 52.6% 64.5% 76.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.13 gives a target price of $24.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 9.6% upside from the April 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 5.9x 6.9x 7.9x 8.9x 9.9x EPS 2023 ($) 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13 Target Price ($) 18.4 21.5 24.6 27.8 30.9 Market Price ($) 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 Upside/(Downside) (18.3)% (4.4)% 9.6% 23.5% 37.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $29.5, which implies a 31.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 37.1%.

Normally I would adopt a strong buy rating if the total expected return was this high. However, considering the possibility of a deposit run, I think a buy rating is more appropriate. Also, I believe low-risk-tolerant investors should stay away from this ticker for now.