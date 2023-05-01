Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Healthcare And Facebook Help Propel My 25 Stock ~$424K Portfolio To New Highs In April

Summary

  • My portfolio, built specifically for my retirement ~20 years from now, features growth, dividends, and risk stocks for a happy retirement.
  • Great performances by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Meta propelled my portfolio again to all-time highs and market-beating returns in April of 2023.
  • This is a portfolio built for individual investors to outperform the majority of money managers through diversity and risk with the goal to be worth at least $5-$7 million.

It is my firm belief that 80% of money managers can't outperform the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over time due primarily to the fees they charge their clients. Each and every individual person intent on having the happiest

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Trent Welsh profile picture
Trent Welsh
6.7K Followers
B.S. Psychology University of Missouri-Columbia MBA University of Missouri-Columbia Full time investor looking to capitalize on market overreactions and looking for value where others see nothing but wreckage. Long term buys and short term trades to build wealth.Investing Better Than A Money Manager: The Rise Of Retail Investing - By Trent WelshI have an investing book with the title above on Amazon written for beginning retail investors looking to set up a self-directed portfolio with their IRA's, 401k's, or other retirement or trading accounts. It details how to pick and choose stocks amidst the different sectors and how to figure out how much in each sector an investor should have to help achieve diversification.Please take a look at it and let me know your thoughts. Thanks and Best of luck to all :).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PG, PEP, PBR, GBTC, SCHW, TFC, ARWR, JNJ, LLY, PFE, MDT, J, SPCE, CLF, DUK, AMD, QCOM, VMW, DELL, DIS, META, GOOGL, TSLA, TSCO, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

