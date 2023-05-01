Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2023 11:10 PM ETWoodward, Inc. (WWD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.5K Followers

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Provaznik - Director, Investor Relations

Chip Blankenship - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Hartman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Spingarn - Melius Research

Scott Deuschle - Credit Suisse

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

David Strauss - Barclays

Gautam Khanna - Cowen

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Louis Raffetto - Wolfe Research

Tony Bancroft - Gabelli Funds

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Woodward, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded for rebroadcast. [Operator Instructions] Joining us today from the company are Mr. Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mark Hartman, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Dan Provaznik, Director of Investor Relations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Provaznik. Please go ahead, sir.

Dan Provaznik

Thank you, operator. We’d like to welcome all of you to Woodward’s second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. In today’s call, Chip will comment on our strategies and related markets. Mark will then discuss our financial results as outlined in our earnings release. At the end of the presentation, we will take questions. For those who have not seen today’s earnings release, you can find it on our website at woodward.com. We have again included some presentation materials to go along with today’s call that are also accessible on our website. An audio replay of this call will be available by phone and on our website through May 15, 2023. The phone call for the audio replay is on the press release announcing this call as well as on our website and will be repeated by the operator

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.