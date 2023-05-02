Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fannie Mae: A Longshot Bet On Housing Reform

Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
113 Followers

Summary

  • Oral arguments for the remand are scheduled for January 2024, and a decision could be expected by mid-2024.
  • Upon release, each share could be worth $22.50.
  • The 5th Circuit may follow its own precedent in CFSA v. CFPB resulting in a favorable outcome for FNMA.

Fannie Mae To Pay Some $400 Million In Fines To SEC

Alex Wong

The Story

If you're looking for a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity, you might want to take a look at Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA): a government-sponsored enterprise that provides liquidity and stability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing and guaranteeing mortgages

This article was written by

Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
113 Followers
I am a 20-year-old investor who has been inspired by my father's teachings on value investing. My father introduced me to the works of Benjamin Graham and took me to Warren Buffett's annual shareholder meetings since I was just 12. I have since followed the investing approach of Michael Burry, focusing on contrarian plays and deep value opportunities. I have spent three years in banking and many more in stocks, which has provided me with a strong understanding of finance and the markets. My investment philosophy revolves around buying shares of unpopular companies that are undervalued and waiting for them to recover, rather than following the herd. My favorite investment books include "Securities Analysis" by Benjamin Graham and three collections of Buffet's shareholder letters. My goal is to help others make money by sharing my investment insights and strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNMA, FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.