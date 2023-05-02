Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Rolling The Dice With Nano-X Imaging

May 02, 2023 12:37 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)1 Comment
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • A company press release on May 1 sparked a buying spree. Over 26M shares traded in about half a day compared to the average daily volume of 512.70K.
  • The initial +75% jump in price on news of a long-awaited word from the USFDA about its imaging device did not hold, and the shares fell lower than in February.
  • We remain bearish with no reason to believe that revenue and earnings are going to be positively affected in the near term with a host of challenges facing the company.
Healthcare and medical, Doctor and robotics research diagnose Human brains scan. Record and report with modern virtual interface, alzheimer"s and parkinson, science, Innovation and Medical technology

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

High-Stakes Gamble

Long-term potential prospects for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) remain bearish. In our opinion, there is no value potential for retail investors. In our last article for Seeking Alpha, we characterized the stock as a casino play. Today’s initial +75% jump

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.04K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.