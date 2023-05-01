Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Stoops - President, Chief Executive Officer

Brendan Cavanagh - Chief Financial Officer

Mark DeRussy - Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Jonathan Atkin - RBC

Walter Piecyk - LightShed

David Arden - Bank of America

Michael Rollins - Citi

Brandon Nispel - Keybanc Capital Market

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Batya Levi - UBS

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Phil Cusick - JP Morgan

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

David Guarino - Green Street

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Greg Williams - TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SBA, First Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode and later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mark DeRussy, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Mark DeRussy

Good evening and thank you for joining us for SBA’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Here with me today are Jeff Stoops, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Brendan Cavanagh, our Chief Financial Officer.

Some of the information we will discuss on this call is forward-looking, including but not limited to any guidance for 2023 and beyond. In today’s press release and in our SEC filings, we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, May 1 and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that we may make.

In addition, our comments will include non-GAAP

