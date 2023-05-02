Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Long-Term Perspective Of Ideal Power Is Bright But Speed Of Adoption Matters

May 02, 2023 12:56 AM ETIdeal Power Inc. (IPWR)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company's patented B-TRAN technology for power switches and solid state circuit breakers provide it with a competitive advantage.
  • The competitive advantage is relevant for a significant number of large and growing markets, like EVs, EV charging infrastructure, circuit breakers, alternative energy and energy storage.
  • The company has multiple large global companies in its test and evaluation program, among which to global automotive OEMs.
  • The company has just introduced its first commercial product with another one following in Q3/23, with ramp not expected before 2024.
  • However, while the shares are cheap in relation to the opportunity, there is no guarantee of mass adoption and the speed of adoption could disappoint.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Industrial electric panel repair

lovro77

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is the developer of B-TRAN. This proprietary semiconductor power switch has advantages in a number of important and growing end markets (EVs, EV charging infrastructure, alternative energy, solid-state circuit breakers, etc.).

The company has just

B-TRAN

IPWR IR presentation

IGBT market

IPWR IR presentation

B-TRAN for EV market

IPWR IR presentation

Circuit breakers

IPWR IR presentation

News and capital structure

IPWR IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.66K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IPWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.