Oil Update - April 2023

May 02, 2023 12:25 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Kevin Stecyk
Summary

  • For May, I am increasing my April forecast by $5 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to range between $70 and $90 per barrel.
  • Two months ago was the start of another banking crisis, and one month ago, OPEC+ announced production cuts to start in May. Both of those events affected WTI’s price.
  • After OPEC+ announced its cuts, oil rallied, though much of that rally has been lost since mid-April.

For May, I am increasing my April forecast by $5 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to range between $70 and $90 per barrel. On Friday, April 28, WTI was about $76.50 per barrel.

Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

