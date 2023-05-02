Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Transmedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 1:05 AM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.5K Followers

Transmedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Johnston - Gilmartin Group

Waleed Hassanein - Founder, President, CEO & Director

Stephen Gordon - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

William Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity

Allen Gong - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to TransMedics First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Johnston from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.

Brian Johnston

Thank you. Earlier today, TransMedics released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call, including during the question-and-answer portion that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, are examination of operating trends, the potential commercial opportunity for our products and our future financial expectations, which include expectations for growth in our organization, and guidance and our expectations for revenue, gross margin and operating expenses in 2023 are based upon current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance to these statements.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears under the heading, Risk Factors on our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023, and our subsequent filings with the Securities

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.