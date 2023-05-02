Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Capital Markets Outlook: Q2 2023

Summary

  • Interest rates continue to drive markets, with central banks walking a fine line between taming inflation and avoiding recession.
  • The Fed isn’t quite finished with the tightening cycle yet, even as the market remains optimistic that rates will fall sooner.
  • Earnings growth has stalled and equity valuations are high, with returns extremely concentrated.
  • This raises the stakes on security selection. With growth slowing, we think quality is key, with select opportunities in growth and value. Low-volatility and non-US stocks may also be helpful additions.
  • Bond yields offer appealing entry points for investors after a year of aggressive rate hikes. Despite looming concerns of recession and the need to be selective with credit, corporate and municipal finances are generally healthy, creating potential opportunities for discerning investors.

What You Need to Know

Markets posted a strong first quarter, though it was a rollercoaster ride. The path forward will likely stay turbulent, with bank turmoil likely tightening credit conditions and the Fed still wrestling with inflation.

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

