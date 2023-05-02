Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VXUS: Recent Returns Have Been Strong, Time To Buy

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After a lengthy period of underperformance compared to U.S. stocks, international stocks have had a nice little run over the past 6 months.
  • Should you, then, abandon VXUS at this point in time? In this article, I examine some reasons this has been the case, and what the outlook may be going forward.
  • In the process, we will take a look at VXUS, quite possibly the best ETF around with which to include an international allocation in your portfolio.
  • I do much more than just articles at Hoya Capital Income Builder: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

The City of London Skyline at Night, United Kingdom

serts

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

Having just returned from a month in London and Italy, the topic of international investing has been very much on my mind. As a result, I decided to get back into the swing

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fed Rate Hikes 2022-2023

Fed Rate Hikes 2022-2023 (Forbes)

Bank Stocks Performance

Bank Stocks Performance (J.P. Morgan Wealth Management)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Components of U.S. vs. Foreign Stock Performance Differences

Components of U.S. vs. Foreign Stock Performance Differences (Vanguard Research)

Expected 10-Year International vs. U.S. Returns

Expected 10-Year International vs. U.S. Returns (Vanguard Research)

VXUS: Portfolio Characteristics

VXUS: Portfolio Characteristics (Seeking Alpha)

ETF Monkey Teams Up With Income Builder

ETF Monkey has teamed up with Hoya Capital to offer the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!


This article was written by

ETF Monkey profile picture
ETF Monkey
6.91K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a recently-retired individual investor and have managed my own investments for over 35 years. My professional background is in the finance area. I believe that the benefits of investing, and the market, should be understandable and available to everyone, including those with little or no financial background. My hope is to explain concepts simply, taking much of the mystery and fear out of the process.  To keep up with my very latest, please subscribe to my Substack newsletter and Twitter feed. In addition to my personal writing, I am a contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IXUS, VEU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.