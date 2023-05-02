Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Realty Income: Time To Reallocate To Better Risk-Adjusted Alternatives

May 02, 2023 2:38 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • O is strongly favoured by many investors because of its remarkable growth history and the fact that it is a dividend aristocrat providing monthly streams of income.
  • The accelerated switch to e-commerce, mounting retail bankruptcies, looming recession risks, and most importantly surging interest costs have had an immaterial impact on O's share price.
  • At the current P/FFO multiple, O can be considered overvalued. The dividend yield of 4.8% coupled with very limited odds of further price appreciation make O a suboptimal investment given other alternatives.
  • There are several emotional biases such as mental accounting and representative bias, which shall be seriously considered (answered) by the bulls.
  • Given the current multiples, poor prospects of further capital appreciation, and other similar investment alternatives at far more attractive terms, O is a sell to me.

Mature real estate agent adjusting for sale sign in front of home

The Good Brigade

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is considered one of the best managed REITs, it is classified as dividend aristocrat and is in a strong favour among many retail investors as 18.3% of its ~$42 billion market cap belongs

Price performance

Ycharts

price performance

Ycharts

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.53K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.