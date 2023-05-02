The Good Brigade

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is considered one of the best managed REITs, it is classified as dividend aristocrat and is in a strong favour among many retail investors as 18.3% of its ~$42 billion market cap belongs to non-institutional shareholders.

In my opinion, there are four main factors, which by and large capture the entire equity story of O:

Superb track record. Since the IPO in 1994, O has managed to declare 634 consecutive monthly dividends with a CAGR of 4.4%. O has also delivered a compound annual total return of ~14.5% that has been backed with 26 years of positive AFFO growth. These are strong facts, which certainly strengthen the bull thesis. High IG credit rating. During times of uncertainty and elevated probability of economic recession, an upper medium investment grade credit rating of A3 (by Moody's) comes in handy. It helps access financing on reasonable terms and act opportunistically in the M&A front to benefit from favourable spreads between low WACC and high cap rates. Durable portfolio. O holds a portfolio of properties, which are leased out, mainly on a net-lease basis, to tenants operating in the non-discretionary segment. Roughly 92% of rents stem from highly defensive economic sectors and are to a large extent isolated from the e-commerce pressure. This supports the notion of having predictable and stable cash flows that ultimately comfort investors in receiving streams of continued dividend income. Large scale and diversified portfolio. Given O's presence in the S&P 500 and its market cap of ~$42 billion, the small-cap premium is presumably non-existent. The Company carries more than 12 thousand properties in its portfolio that are diversified across more than 1.2 thousand clients and 84 industries. The magnitude of O's scale neutralizes a series of idiosyncratic risks that are typically relevant for small cap REITs (e.g., single tenant, property, state concentration risks).

Given all of the above, it is clear that there are numerous reasons, which make investment decision relatively simple. Who does not want to hold an asset, which provides monthly cash flows that are subject to a stable growth and backed with sound fundamentals (a rhetorical question)?

Well, I know that this might surprise quite many and make some investors (especially, those who favour REITs and dividend aristocrats) think that I am completely missing the "bigger picture", but, in my opinion, O is not an optimal stock to own in the context of the prevailing macroeconomic structure, O's valuations and other equity REIT alternatives.

O is richly valued

If we zoom back and take a look on how O's share price has fared since the Fed embarked on a journey of an accommodative monetary policy, we can see that the price reaction has been relatively muted.

Although the Fed's fund rate has marched from effectively 0% to ~5% in a rather compressed time period, O has plummeted only by ~12%, which is exactly in line with the S&P 500. Meanwhile, the overall REIT market has decreased in a more aggressive fashion - by 28%.

Looking at even more historical period, the current price level does not seem to be punished at all notwithstanding the massive regime-shift in the underlying interest rates.

Turning to the valuation multiples, the story is not that rosy either:

Currently, O trades at a P/FFO multiple of 15.5x (on a forward basis) implying a premium of ~16% relative to the median multiple of the U.S. equity REIT retails (free standing) category.

As of year-end 2020 and 2021, the difference in multiples was negative 1% (discount to the group) and 8% (premium to the group), respectively.

Right before the outbreak of pandemic, when interest rates were virtually zero and real estate as such had very strong tailwinds from all fronts of the economy, O was trading at a P/FFO multiple of ~17.6x. In other words, currently the market is saying that the elevated recession risk, tightened conditions in the financial markets, expensive credit and an accelerated trend in e-commerce in combination with mounting retail bankruptcies warrant only a ~12% discount relative to times when none of these risk factors were materially existent.

Granted, one might make an argument that a direct comparison to other "free standing" retail peers is wrong considering the above-mentioned aspects that make O an unique company. In general, I agree but the fact that historically O has traded at more narrow premiums (in some moments at even slight discounts) does not create a favourable base from which O could deliver alpha going forward. Furthermore, it would be safe to assume that O's premium is related to the A-rated balance sheet, which is crucial to weather financial and economic crises. However, looking at the peer list and their average debt-to-EBITDA metrics, we can see that O's ratio is perfectly in line with the benchmark level (5.3x vs 5.4x). The same applies for debt to total asset ratio and fixed charge coverage ratios. So from the leverage & coverage factor perspective, there is no justified basis to explain the prevailing premium.

In a nutshell, I consider O overvalued as the market has not sufficiently corrected the O's share price to better reflect the change in economic conditions relative to the pre pandemic and monetary tightening period.

O's dividend story is not attractive

Currently, O yields 4.8% that is backed with a ~75% AFFO payout ratio. Going forward, we could expect a similar growth pattern as 10-year historical average of 4-5% (outlined in the dividend policy).

Since one of the key reasons why O shares are so attractive to investors is the dividend, it is crucial to underscore the following:

Again, other retail "free standing" REITs with similar balance sheets and on average low credit risk profiles provide more attractive yield of ~5.9%. Assuming a dividend CAGR of 5% and that the share price remains constant as well as that other peers do not hike dividends at their end, it would take roughly 4 years to achieve the same level of dividend income as it is offered by the benchmark players.

The U.S. Treasury bills yield ~5% providing slightly higher income and full protection of receiving the principle amount back. To secure a similar level of yield, but over a longer duration, while still avoiding increased credit risk, iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) is a solid alternative - YTM on a TTM basis at 4.4%.

There are several examples of how other A and triple B rated equity REITs trade at more attractive yields and more appealing valuations - e.g., Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) with 6.5% yield and P/FFO multiple of 9.5x (on a forward basis).

Considering these facts, dividend-seeking investors can obtain better risk adjusted alternatives (similar yield per decreased unit of risk) by combining safe credit with higher yielding REITs, which carry IG-rated balance sheets, but at far more attractive valuations.

For instance, a 70/30 allocation in the U.S. 1YR bills and SPG, respectively, would produce 5.4% of annualized yield, which is 60 basis points above the O's yield. This way, an investor can reduce the volatility and price uncertainty, while still having an exposure towards a capital appreciation potential stemming from position in SPG (or any other IG-rated REIT that trades at lower multiple and higher yield). A very similar structure can be made by replacing the U.S. 1YR bill component with an allocation towards IGLB, thereby locking in ~4.4% yield for longer and having a greater exposure on duration factor, which should provide strong returns in case of rate cuts. Finally, a pure-play allocation into IGLB would effectively secure the same level of yield to what O currently offers, yet with significantly lowered risk exposure.

Finally, if we fuse the inherently limited price appreciation potential of O (because of relatively rich valuation profile, unfavourable interest rate environment, secular challenges in retail and very minor punishment by the market since the sea change in monetary policy) with the available alternatives, which offer similar yields at either lower multiples or considerably reduced level of risk, the conclusion is clear - O is a suboptimal investment.

An opposing argument would be that O delivers not only on dividends, but also invests part of the retained cash flows in further growth opportunities, which should, in turn, boost the dividend and share price. Nevertheless, the growth factor of dividends is rather tiny and faces serious headwinds mainly due to surging interest costs, and, in my opinion, the odds are stacked against favourable share price development.

Biases that should be considered by the bulls

O embodies a remarkable history of growth and since 1994 (the date of IPO) has not let the investors down by delivering outsized total returns. On the same note, O is extremely well-marketed and favoured by thousands of retail and dividend-seeking investors.

In this respect, it is only natural that several emotional biases emerge and impact the decision making. Two most obvious in the context of O's history and almost unanimous preference by investors are the following:

Mental accounting bias, when investors categorize their investments into several buckets, where a different value is assigned for each bucket. For example, there is an irrational mental separation between assets, which generate returns in the form of capital appreciation from those which generate returns in the form of dividend income. Usually, preference (i.e., relaxed investment / holding decisions) are given to those assets, which provide current income in order to avoid the need to divest the principle. In O's case, I am strongly confident that there are many investors, who assign an overwhelming and unjustified value for the stock purely due to the fact that it generates monthly cash flows that are subject regular increases and have a great track-record. Representative bias, when investors develop a false belief that past will always repeat itself. This is quite self-explanatory. Taking into account the aforementioned elements that explain why there has been a notable shift in the economic environment (from more than a decade with ultra favourable conditions for commercial real estate to total turnaround in the systematic circumstances), it would not come as a surprise that many investors have not recalibrated their assumptions on the O's future prospects.

With this I am not stating that these emotional biases fully explain the difference in valuations or hinder a more rational price discovery, but they certainly allow one to challenge the assumption of holding the stock.

Preview of Q1 2023 earnings

Looking at the full year guidance for 2023, we can see that O projects to deliver $4.07 of FFO per share based on the estimates mid range. This implies a y-o-y growth of less than 1%. The like-for-like growth is forecasted at 1.25%, which indicates that the management has assumed a very slow organic growth. The consensus estimate for Q1 2023 stands at 0.37% of FFO growth. This is fully reasonable given that O has a significant gap between its weighted average cost of financing of 3.4% and the prevailing financing terms of 5.1% based on O's most recent notes issuance. Also, O has relatively immaterial number of leases coming due in 2023, representing only 2.7% of the total portfolio annualized contractual rents. Even if a more considerable chunk of leases were to expire, in my opinion, that would not result in a notable stimulus for the FFO growth. Looking back at leasing spreads at Q4, 2022 and at total spreads over 2022, the rate of change dynamic is very poor - 1.1% and 4.1%, respectively. In other words, all fronts signal for a rather slow growth, which will not be enough to justify the existing multiple.

These facts give no reason to expect a major uptick in the FFO growth, especially if we factor into the equation elements that have occurred after the O's guidance was published - e.g., fresh retail bankruptcies, tightness in the capital and banking markets, which per definition increase the financing costs, and incremental rate hikes.

For my thesis, which in itself is not an outright short-term bet, this information helps avoid unfavourable upside volatility. The likelihood of Q1 2023 earnings sending O's share price higher is limited considering that the prevailing valuations are rich and already beyond levels of what could be justified in the context of current economic and fundamental circumstances.

The bottom line

I do think that O is a well-managed REIT and that the probability of receiving uninterrupted streams of monthly dividends, which also come with a slight growth component is very high.

At the same time, in my opinion, the chances of O delivering favourable returns in the form of capital appreciation are slim and that the odds are actually stacked in favour of price depreciation.

Considering that high quality credit yields almost the same as O and has extremely limited risk of suffering erosion of principle, I do not think that O is an optimal investment at the current valuation multiple. Plus, one can construct different combinations with high quality credit and higher yielding REITs that have also IG-balance sheets but lower multiples. This way a significantly improved risk adjusted return profile can be obtained.

Finally, I am giving a "sell" decision here. I have no strong opinion about when the price correction might occur, but I am confident that it will emerge in the foreseeable future. Many of the driving elements are set to percolate the system only gradually (e.g., surging interest costs that will only be fully reflected in O's financials once all of the currently outstanding debt proceeds mature), and thus the price correction cannot be pinpointed to a specific quarter.