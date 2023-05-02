Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Will The U.S. Government Default?

James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. reached its debt ceiling of ~$31.281 trillion in January 2023.
  • Secretary Yellen has been using "extraordinary measures" to pay bills and prevent a default.
  • On May 1, Yellen advised Congress that the U.S. could be forced to default as early as June 1, 2023.
  • Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell have said a U.S. default would be catastrophic.
Hand holding needle about to pop bubble with dollar sign

juliannafunk

Introduction

In a January 13, 2023 letter to Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen warned that the nation's debt limit was projected to reach its limit on January 19, 2023. The current statutory limit of approximately $31.381

This article was written by

James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.79K Followers
I am the author of Asset/Liability Management (1981) and The Investor's Guide to Cannabis Stocks (2021). After enjoying a successful and varied career as an author, commercial banker, investment banker, city treasurer, investment adviser, NASD arbitrator, consultant, tenured university professor and tennis professional, I retired to South Florida. My academic credentials include having earned a masters degree in Economics and a doctorate degree in Finance. In 1979, I founded a successful nationwide investment banking firm now known as The Baker Group and in the 1980s I had my own family of mutual funds. I am a Contributor to Seeking Alpha which has published more than 80 of my articles. My speeches, tweets, articles, and books on banking, the economy, and cannabis stocks have garnered significant interest from investors worldwide.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.